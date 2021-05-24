The Trump administration has not given some separated parents the opportunity to bring their children when they are deported, according to a new monitoring report.





During the Trump administration, officials claimed that some parents who had been separated from their children at the US-Mexico border had chosen to leave their children in the United States. But the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General’s report released on Monday found that the ICE removed at least 348 parents without documenting that those parents wanted to leave their children in the United States.

“In fact, ICE has sent some parents away without their children despite evidence that the parents wanted to bring their children back to their home countries. Additionally, we found that some ICE records allegedly documented the decisions of migrant parents to leave their children in the United States. were seriously defective, ”the report says.

The DHS Inspector General’s findings contradict what senior officials said at the time. For example, in December 2018, then Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told lawmakers: “Each parent had a choice to bring the child with them when they were removed. the children with them have chosen not to have the child accompany them. “

Monday’s surveillance report is the latest in a series of Inspector General reviews that revealed inconsistencies within federal agencies during the deployment of the Trump administration’s border policy that resulted in the separation of thousands of parents of their children.

In July 2017, DHS began referring parents crossing the border illegally to pilot criminal prosecutions, which separated them from their children. This was later expanded as part of the Trump administration’s controversial “zero tolerance” policy in 2018.

Immigrant advocates and lawyers said some parents had not been given the opportunity to locate their children before removal, prompting the Inspector General to look into it.

Prior to July 12, 2018, before the Trump administration distributed a form to commemorate the decisions, migrant parents “did not always have the opportunity to locate their children before removal,” according to the report.

“Although DHS and ICE have claimed that distant parents without their children have chosen to leave them behind, there was no standard policy or process requiring ICE officers to verify, document or honor parents’ decisions about their children, ”the report continues.

As part of President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, border officials have separated at least 2,800 children from their parents, according to government data. Officials later discovered that more than 1,000 children had been separated from their families before Trump’s policy came into effect in 2018.

Lawyers are still trying to reach the parents of 391 migrant children who were separated at the US-Mexico border during the Trump administration, up from 445 last month, according to a federal court filing last Wednesday.





