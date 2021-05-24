Modi worsens suffering from Indian pandemic

May 8, 2021, as second deadly wave As the COVID pandemic was tearing India apart, an imprisoned doctoral student made an urgent appeal to the Delhi High Court. Incarcerated by the Indian government since May 2020 on dubious terrorist charges, Natasha Narwal requested interim bail to see her father, agricultural scientist Mahavir Narwal, who was in an intensive care unit with the virus. The court procrastinated. She would never see her father again: he died the next evening, one of the 4,000 daily COVIDs death India is currently reporting – no doubt a undercount.

A few days earlier, a deputy, Manoj Jha, had amplified an SOS plea for an oxygen cylinder or a hospital bed for Elder Narwal. Jha’s tweet was among thousands of anguished demands for oxygen, hospital beds, medicine and relief that have flooded Indian social media since early April. As the nation repeated itself workload almost equivalent to that of the rest of the world combined, the massive scale of the distress has revealed the multiple failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These included prematurely proclaiming victory in the war against the virus despite warnings from scientists of an impending “second wave”; rather help spread the infection by tackling crowded elections rallies and featured in cover page newspaper advertisements inviting the faithful to a religious holiday, in which eventually participated millions; and neglecting to provide the necessary medical resources and relief in a second wave or to put in place a plan of vaccination for one billion people.

The pandemic is now ravaging large areas of Rural India, where health infrastructure barely exists and where thousands of people fall ill and die, beyond the reach of social media SOS calls and out of the public eye. The Modi government downplays the disaster by claiming that the number of cases stabilization. It is left to the intrepid local journalists who report on the hundreds of corpses on the banks of the sacred river Ganga to expose the lie.

As Indians endure what is arguably the biggest crisis the country has seen since the 1940s, Modi remains fatally distant and focused on image management. As thousands die, he spends around $ 2.8 billion of public money to demolish and remake the Prime Minister’s residence, parliament and other buildings in the heart of New Delhi, categorize the project as “an essential service”.

Meanwhile, civil society organizations (CSOs), activists and ordinary citizens find themselves fighting the fires with meager resources to help strangers and save lives. Volunteers keep track of the availability of hospital beds, medications and oxygen cylinders. Doctors offer free teleconsultation. Gurudwaras, the places of worship of the Sikh religion, provide oxygen patients driving. A hardscrabble auto rickshaw driver equips his vehicle with an oxygen cylinder and oximeter to ferry poor patients in hospitals. Countless groups prepare and distribute food packages to those in need. Some Good samaritans even help families bury or cremate your relatives.

The ruling BJP party’s crisis management, by contrast, involved cracking down on distress calls – pushing the Supreme Court to to warn that those who seek help on social media cannot be slapped with criminal cases. In recent days, the police have questioned a leader of the opposition party at the forefront of COVID relief delivery. On May 18, leaders of the BJP tweeted what they described was an opposition party’s ‘toolbox’, which a fact-checking website concluded tampered with, and Twitter thereafter labeled as “manipulated media”. The so-called toolkit described the opposition party as using the pandemic to attack Modi’s image, and several ministers, including the Minister of Health, amplified its questionable content.

A journalist and an activist were stopped after saying that, contrary to what several BJP leaders have claimed, cow urine and cow dung are not cures for COVID. When a court granted them bail on May 17, police arrested them again under a national security law.

Police also arrested people who put posters in New Delhi question the Prime Minister’s vaccination policy. Freedom of speech has reached such an ebb that in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, one of its own lawmakers said he feared being reserved for sedition if he “talked too much” about his party’s pandemic policy. The state, with a population similar to that of Brazil, is among the most affected in India, and on May 23, when young doctors tried to meet with his chief minister to voice his concerns, the police chased them away.

By attacking those who ask for help, or who question or criticize the government’s abandonment of Indians during the COVID disaster, the regime is expanding a repressive apparatus it has honed through its rule seven years to target grassroots activists, human rights defenders, academics. and journalists. As database by article 14, a The website that reports on law and justice for which I sit on the editorial board shows that national security laws are increasingly being deployed to serve political repression. At the end of this abuse of the law are some of India’s most dedicated social justice advocates.

These included Mahesh raut, a community organizer in central India, where more than 300 villages have request for his release; Akhil gogoi, a peasant activist from northeastern Assam state who won a legislative election in the state in early May from prison, where he has been detained since December 2019; Stan swamy, an elderly Jesuit sociologist and patient with Parkinson’s disease who, at the time of his arrest in October 2020, was a leading petitioner in a public interest litigation for the release of Dalit and Adivasi sub-trial (people incarcerated without trial, often for years) in Jharkhand state; Khalid Saifi, a Delhi-based activist with United Against Hate, a group that campaigns against hate crimes; Anand Teltumbde, a leading scholar and thinker; and Sudha bharadwaj and Surendra gadling, veteran human rights lawyers who have been in prison since mid-2018 without bail or trial.

The Supreme Court of India recently ordered decongestion of prisons and parole for sub-trials to reduce the risk of virus outbreaks in Indian prisons. According to the government’s own data, almost 70 percent of those incarcerated are sub-trials – many of whom are likely to be innocent of the crimes they are accused of. But activists, academics and social workers like those above can expect little relief because the Modi government has reserved them under draconian anti-terrorism laws and vehemently opposes their requests for release. on bail in court. Earlier this month, distraught families of several human rights defenders told reporters the pandemic is turning prisons into death traps with overcrowded barracks, inmates infected with COVID, limited access to doctors, medicine or COVID vaccines, and an occasional phone call to mercy from the authorities serving as the only link to the outside world.

Many of these imprisoned activists would otherwise have been on the front lines of the pandemic effort. Natasha Narwal was arrested while engaged in assisting workers, including millions plunged into distress by Modi’s decision in March 2020 to impose a national lockdown without a safety net – and with just four hours’ notice.

The inhumane treatment of detainees by the government is part of a wider demonization of civil society that has forced many groups like Amnesty International to reduce or entirely to close operations in India. Despite its crackdown and harassment of CSOs, the Modi government relied on them last year to help address the humanitarian distress that resulted from its poorly planned lockdown. But it continues to sabotage their effectiveness. Last September, the government unilaterally restrictions issued which has entangled many CSOs in red tape and ended their freedom to channel foreign donations to partners on the ground. These restrictions have severely affected their ability to receive and distribute foreign aid and relief to grassroots groups working to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable communities in rural India.

The Indian government urgently needs to end the crackdown that escalates the COVID calamity and instead take action that will put everyone on the bridge to alleviate the suffering. Freeing the country’s best activists from prison would be a good place to start.

This is an opinion and analysis article.

More to explore: India considers indigenous rights defenders as “terrorists”