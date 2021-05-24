Opposition Pak government quiz on US claims to use airspace for Afghan operations





ANI | Updated: May 25, 2021 1:15 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 25 (ANI): Days after a Pentagon official said Pakistan had allowed the US military to use the country’s airspace to support its operations in Afghanistan, the Pakistani opposition on Monday asked the government of Imran Khan to explain this remark to the National Assembly. This question came to light after David F. Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs, told the United States Senate Armed Services Committee last week that Pakistan had allowed them to fly over and “The Pakistan played an important role in Afghanistan. He supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has also allowed us to fly over and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan, ”Helvey said. “We will continue our conversations with Pakistan because their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan, to future peace in Afghanistan, will be essential,” he added.

After the issue of the overflight was raised by a Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader over Helvey’s remarks, Pakistani State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan responded by saying that the Pakistan was playing a role in peace in Afghanistan and that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will deliver the policy statement in the House. Later Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said there was no US military or air base in Pakistan; “Any speculation about this was baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement, quoted by Tribune. “Pakistan and the United States have a framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Land Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001. No new agreement has been reached in this regard.” , added the spokesperson. Last month, US President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of all troops. Afghanistan by September 11 of this year. The US withdrawal is underway and is expected to be completed by September 11 (ANI)

