73 professors send letters to Jokowi regarding TWK controversy at KPK, here is the content





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – A total of 73 Director who are members of the Coalition Director Anti-corruption sent a letter to President Joko Widodo regarding the controversy over the purchase of the national interview test (TWK) occurred at the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP). In the letter dated today, Monday May 24, 2021, the professors conveyed several points to Jokowi. One of them concerns the implementation of TWK which is considered to be a violation of the law. Also Read: Komnas HAM Forms Team, TWK Implementation Investigation on KPK Employees “From the beginning, civil society, religious organizations and academics have analyzed the validity of this TWK. At least two conclusions can be drawn from the results of this analysisWas written in the letter. “First, TWK’s implementation is not based on the law and has the potential to violate public ethics. Referring to two statutory regulations, namely Law No. 19 of 2019 regarding the Corruption Eradication Commission and Government Regulation No. 41 of 2020 regarding the transfer of KPK employees to state officials, he There is no obligation for KPK employees to participate in TWK.The statement said in the letter. In the second conclusion, questions put to KPK employees indicated that they were racist, violated human rights (HAM) and discriminated against certain groups. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail “This shows the failure of the organizers to fully understand the concept and measure the national vision,” said the Coalition of Anti-Corruption Professors. In the letter, the Coalition of Anti-Corruption Professors also called on President Jokowi to immediately resolve the chaos that has occurred within the anti-corruption institution. The reason is that 75 employees who are deemed to have failed TWK and who have been released are currently facing corruption cases involving the lives of the people. “From bribes for the purchase of social assistance at the Ministry of Social Affairs, to export bribes for lobster seed at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, the purchase of electronic identity cards, etc. Of course, the logical consequences of this problem will be linked to the continued processing of the case which risks being hampered.The coalition said in the letter.

