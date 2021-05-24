Johnsons takeout is worth 108 times more than nurses’ pay raise

Boris Johnsons takeout is worth 82 times more than the average nurse’s pay increase and 108 times more than the pay increase for a newly qualified nurse.

The revelations come as earlier this year the UK government recommended that NHS staff in England receive a pay rise of just one percent.

The frugal pay rise equates to 330 more per year for the average nurse and 250 for a newly qualified NHS Band 5 nurse.

But it’s also the equivalent of less than half a roll of Downing Street wallpaper, which was used to renovate the Prime Minister’s apartment with his partner Carrie Symonds.

Up to 200,000 was spent on the renovation, including 840 on wallpaper, 3,000 on a Lilly Drum table, almost 10,000 on a Baby Bear sofa and 6,000 on an armchair.

The story of Johnson’s organic take-out

A butler smuggled organic food and drink worth $ 27,000 to the couple for eight months on one of Boris’s bikes hired in London.

The daily mail said the wife of a wealthy Tory donor allegedly arranged daily deliveries and at least some items were paid for by her.

It comes despite Johnsons’ claim this year that he has to pay for all his food at No.10.

Johnson is already facing inquiries into his controversial Mustique vacation and apartment refurbishment in Downing Street.

Food and drinks were provided by the shops at Daylesford Organic Farm, owned by Lady Bamford, from May 2020 through February of this year. She is married to the owner of construction giant JCB. Lord Bamford and his companies gave 10 million to the Tories.

Leaked emails showed the meals were part of a larger fitness program for Johnson, called Alex in email communications.

An email from Daylesford’s chef manager, sent on May 22, read: Alex discussed the pressure on food preparation and the tendency to resort to take-out. This is something we can help by sending pre-prepared meals that would be quick and easy to finish in their own kitchen.

There are also a few treats, and Alex’s favorite veggies have been included.

Food will be packaged in plain white paper bags rather than the Daylesford brand for discretion.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: The costs of food for personal consumption are fully borne by Boris Johnson.

