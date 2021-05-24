Modi silent on Muslim philanthropist’s offer of medical supplies for India

NEW DELHI (RNS) – Just 30 miles from the northern Indian city of Amritsar, oxygen tanks that could help those caught up by India’s second COVID-19 attack remain unused .

Across the Pakistani border, 44-year-old Muslim Sufi philanthropist Faisal Edhi is ready to move his fleet of 50 ambulances and medical supplies like oxygen to India, which has recorded half a million cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,000 registered deaths per day – the highest in the world.

But even as the virus burns in cities, towns and villages across India, ravaging homes and livelihoods, Edhi can do nothing but hope. The requests made a month ago to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow entry into the country have been met with silence.

Edhi wrote to Modi on April 23, pledging medical and humanitarian aid to India if its volunteers are allowed to cross the Pakistani-Indian border. Normally tightly controlled, border crossings have been virtually closed since the second wave of coronavirus hit India this spring.

Last March, Modi proposed that South Asian countries must “develop a strong strategy to fight the coronavirus”, but pandemic protocols have sunk on mistrust and hostility between Pakistan and India.

“We are ready to expand our services to any critical area if the Prime Minister of India gives us the green light,” says Edhi, who runs more than 300 shelters for the poor in Pakistan, as well as a 100-bed hospital, clinics and women. shelters and a rehabilitation center for drug addicts.

Edhi is also the spearhead of one of the world’s largest voluntary ambulance networks – operating more than 2,000 ambulances – which he deploys to Pakistan during droughts, floods and epidemics. Edhi has also been on the front lines of COVID-19 relief work in his home country.

“Aid has poured into India from the United States and Europe, so why not us?” Edhi said. “We have extensive experience in disaster management.”

The Edhi Foundation was established by Edhi’s Indian father, Abdul Sattar, in 1951, but rose to prominence in the Asian flu epidemic in Pakistan in 1957, when Sattar, who is fondly remembered as an “angel of mercy,” set up 14 camps during the epidemic for free health care for the afflicted. It then extended its relief operations to the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, Canada and Japan.

Sattar has done everything possible to provide financial assistance to the victims of Hurricane Katrina and famine survivors in Somalia and Ethiopia. A Sufi Muslim, Sattar has made religious tolerance the cornerstone of his work, extending his benevolence beyond the boundaries of caste, religion and gender.

“My father was attacked by Pakistani clerics and far-right activists for his work,” said Edhi. “We have carried his vision into our COVID relief work in Pakistan.”

When Sattar died in 2013, Pakistan held a period of national mourning and he had a state funeral – the first civilian in Pakistan’s history to receive this honor. The then Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, called it “a true manifestation of love for those who were socially vulnerable, impoverished, powerless and poor”.

When coronavirus infections increased in Pakistan last year, Edhi volunteers went from village to village to educate people about safety protocols, transported the infected to hospitals in foundation ambulances, and took performed the last rites of the dead when the priests had locked their doors.

“Faisal Bhai trained our volunteers at the Hindu cremation ground,” said Ram Nath Mishra, the chief priest of a Hindu temple in Karachi, using an affection for Edhi. Mishra Temple became a distribution center for COVID aid for the needy, and Edhi participated in Hindu rituals and generally strengthened the community across both faiths.

“He taught us to stay safe while performing Hindu rituals like bathing the dead, placing the body on the funeral pyre and collecting the ashes,” Mishra said.

While the Indian government has welcomed medical aid from 14 countries in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, rapid test kits and life-saving drugs, it has chosen to neglect life-saving support from its neighbor.

Jatin Desai, a member of the civil society group Pakistan India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy, says “contagion recognizes no borders or nationalities” so India should accept “Pakistan’s wave of support” and give up “The historical baggage of antagonism. “

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently expressed his solidarity with India to “fight against this global challenge facing humanity”. Social media is also replete with messages calling for unity between India and Pakistan.

“As prehospital care specialists, they (the Edhi Foundation) can not only save lives, but also work with grassroots groups in India to spread religious tolerance and end animosity,” says Indian activist for peace Tapan Bose.

Like his father, Edhi places “conscious devotion” at the heart of his work, avoiding religion which creates boundaries between people.

“My father was a very simple man,” he says. “He only owned two (sets) of clothes, never built a house, and maintained an ascetic lifestyle so that he could work for humanity. The only asset he appreciated were ambulances, Edhi pointed out, and it touched the lives of thousands of lower-class citizens, Hindus, non-Muslims and marginalized communities.

“Edhi’s father was a spiritually gifted man,” says a Muslim cleric based in Karachi. “For him, social welfare was not about grabbing eyeballs, but staying focused on human suffering.”

Opposition leaders in India petitioned the Modi government for an “oxygen corridor” between India and Pakistan. A leader of the Punjab State Congress recently wrote to Modi telling him that the country’s oxygen supply has run out and India should accept aid to “save precious lives.”

“If the Indian government allows this cross-border initiative,” Edhi says, “not only can we stop this death curve, but also show everyone that humanism trumps nationalism in crisis.”

This article was produced as part of the Spiritual Exemplars Project Fellowship with the Center for Religion and Civic Culture at the University of Southern California.