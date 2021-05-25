Politics
Electric mobility in India will benefit from new product launches and government policy
The adoption of electric mobility in India will be driven by new products to be launched by automakers and component suppliers in the coming years and by the effectiveness of government policies such as the incentive program linked to the production and other initiatives, brokerage firm Emkay Global said in a note.
Global automakers already have a wide range of products, which are introduced either directly (e.g. Mercedes Benz) or through collaborations (e.g. GreenPower. Additionally, all domestic OEMs and startups like Ather Energy, are also developing and launching products locally, and these launches are expected to shift the profile of consumers, from first-time adopters and tech-savvy buyers to medium to long-term mass adopters, the brokerage said.
EV penetration is expected to be driven by strict emission standards, incentive programs, well-defined long-term policies, standardization of charging infrastructure, and a structured approach to reduce dependence on imports. The state government’s FAME-2, production incentive and EV policies are expected to promote demand for EVs, improve localization, increase cost competitiveness and develop a complete ecosystem, ”the analysts added. .
The Narendra Modi government has urged automakers to develop and manufacture electric vehicles to reduce vehicle emissions and curb oil imports. The union government has also encouraged the purchase of these vehicles as part of the second phase of the Faster Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Adoption and Manufacturing (FAME) program.
The unity government has focused on adopting electric vehicles in the two- and three-wheeler segment where the price differential has narrowed.
Battery manufacturing capacities are expected in the medium term, as the cost of lithium-ion batteries represents 40 to 50% of the cost of raw materials and localization is necessary to achieve cost competitiveness. The government’s PLI program for advanced chemistry cells (ACC) with incentives from 18,000 crore is expected to encourage investment, according to the brokerage.
As demand for electric vehicles improves over the medium term, capacities would be brought into service, through investments from OEMs, international affiliates (e.g. Octillion), national affiliates and startups. (eg Lohum), either alone or through consortia. Due to economies of scale and technological advancements, battery costs are expected to drop to less than USD 100 / KWH in the medium term, ”the note added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]