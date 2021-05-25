Electric mobility in India will benefit from new product launches and government policy

The adoption of electric mobility in India will be driven by new products to be launched by automakers and component suppliers in the coming years and by the effectiveness of government policies such as the incentive program linked to the production and other initiatives, brokerage firm Emkay Global said in a note.

Global automakers already have a wide range of products, which are introduced either directly (e.g. Mercedes Benz) or through collaborations (e.g. GreenPower. Additionally, all domestic OEMs and startups like Ather Energy, are also developing and launching products locally, and these launches are expected to shift the profile of consumers, from first-time adopters and tech-savvy buyers to medium to long-term mass adopters, the brokerage said.

EV penetration is expected to be driven by strict emission standards, incentive programs, well-defined long-term policies, standardization of charging infrastructure, and a structured approach to reduce dependence on imports. The state government’s FAME-2, production incentive and EV policies are expected to promote demand for EVs, improve localization, increase cost competitiveness and develop a complete ecosystem, ”the analysts added. .

The Narendra Modi government has urged automakers to develop and manufacture electric vehicles to reduce vehicle emissions and curb oil imports. The union government has also encouraged the purchase of these vehicles as part of the second phase of the Faster Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Adoption and Manufacturing (FAME) program.

The unity government has focused on adopting electric vehicles in the two- and three-wheeler segment where the price differential has narrowed.

Battery manufacturing capacities are expected in the medium term, as the cost of lithium-ion batteries represents 40 to 50% of the cost of raw materials and localization is necessary to achieve cost competitiveness. The government’s PLI program for advanced chemistry cells (ACC) with incentives from 18,000 crore is expected to encourage investment, according to the brokerage.

As demand for electric vehicles improves over the medium term, capacities would be brought into service, through investments from OEMs, international affiliates (e.g. Octillion), national affiliates and startups. (eg Lohum), either alone or through consortia. Due to economies of scale and technological advancements, battery costs are expected to drop to less than USD 100 / KWH in the medium term, ”the note added.

