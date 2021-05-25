Liz Cheney siled Donald Trump and January 6 issue, says Jonathan Swan





The Guardian

Liz Cheney Won’t Tie Trumps Election Lies to Restrictive Republican Election Laws

Representative insists on voter identification measures and no longer needed Georgia, Texas and Florida leading states to adopt restrictive measures Liz Cheney speaks to reporters at the United States Capitol. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite / AP Republican outcast Liz Cheney has repeatedly refused to admit a link between Donald Trumps’ lies about voter fraud and restrictive voting laws introduced in Republican states, telling an interviewer on Sunday night that she will never understand the resistance of the voters. IDENTIFIER. There is a big difference between that and a United States president who loses an election after trying to steal the election and refuses to give in, said the Wyoming representative expelled from the party leadership for opposing the election. the former president. Laws strengthening regulations on voter ID, mail voting, and even giving water to those waiting in line to vote have been passed or are about to be passed in states from Georgia to Texas and beyond. Due to their disproportionate impact on minority voters, many of whom vote, Democrats, including Joe Biden, have compared these laws to Jim Crow’s segregation in the Civil War Southern States in the Civil Rights Age. . Most in a Trump-sided Republican party reject such claims. Cheney opposed Trump, but under pressure from Axios on HBO interviewer Jonathan Swan, she kept in touch with her party. On Cheneys’ remark about resisting voter identification laws, Swan countered: Even Georgia’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Jeff Duncan said that when this bill was launched the momentum was when Rudy Giuliani testified that the elections in Georgia were a sham. Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, has pursued the electoral fraud lie across a range of cases in states won by Biden, the vast majority thrown out of court. Four hundred voting bills have been introduced, Swan said, 90 percent by Republicans, backed by the Republican National Committee. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that after the election it happened. Cheney said: I think everyone should want a situation and a system where people who want to vote and should have the right to vote, to vote and those who shouldn’t. And again, I come back to things like voter identification. Actual cases of electoral fraud or attempted electoral fraud are rare. Some implicate Trump voters. Nonetheless, state Republican parties enforced tough laws while in Arizona the GOP went so far as to conduct a highly controversial recount in the most populous county. But what are the problems [these laws] solve? Swan asked. What are all these states doing? Well, says Cheney, every state is different. Swan asked what the problem was in Georgia or Texas or Florida. I think you need to look at the law of each state, Cheney said. Swan said: But you can’t separate them from the context. Come on. Cheney said: But I think what we can all agree on is that what’s going on right now is really dangerous. Swan said: I can agree with that. Cheney returned to his favorite subject, Trump’s refusal to concede defeat, which led to the deadly attack on Capitol Hill by his supporters on January 6, in which more than 400 people were indicted, while the Congressional Republicans oppose a 9/11 style. investigation. I think of 2000, said the daughter of Dick Cheney, who became vice president of George W. Bush after a close election that year. I’m thinking of sitting on the inaugural platform in January 2001 watching Al Gore. Mer won. I’m sure he didn’t think he lost. We had fought this very, very intense political battle. And he conceded. He did what was necessary for this nation. And that’s one of the big differences between that and what it was about now and Donald Trump’s danger today.

