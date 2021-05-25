Modi-led committee selects names of CBI directors | Latest India News

New Delhi: A three-member committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi finalized the names of senior officials to become the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury strongly opposed the process. selection, officials familiar with the developments said. Monday.

The meeting – comprising Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Congress leader Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury – began at 6.30 p.m. on Monday, at Lok Kalyan Marg’s residence, and lasted approximately 90 minutes.

The panel finalized the names of the Director General (DG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, the Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Kumar Rajesh Chandra and the Special Secretary for Homeland Security of the Ministry of Union Interior VSK Kaumudi, officials quoted above said.

The name of Uttar Pradesh Police Director General (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthi has also been discussed, officials added.

One of those four officers will be appointed for the coveted post and an order will be issued by the Cabinet Appointments Committee (CAC) shortly, a person familiar with the process said.

The post of head of the CBI has been vacant since February 3, when Rishi Kumar Shukla ended his term. Praveen Sinha has since worked as interim head of the first agency.

After the meeting, Chowdhury accused the government of taking an informal and superficial approach and questioned the screening process, saying it conflicted with the mandate of the selection committee.

I have raised objections to the procedural flaws. It is the mandate of the selection committee to omit or include the names of the candidates for the post, so how can the DoPT (personnel and training department) make such a pre-selection, he said. declared.

Chowdhary alleged that 109 names were first sent to him on Monday at 1 p.m. without any details of their work experience. At 4:30 p.m., a list of 10 names was sent to him and later six more names were added, he alleged.

The DoPT should not take an informal and superficial approach in the selection process, Chowdhury said, adding that it is up to the committee to select or omit the names of the probable.

A congressional leader said Chowdhury had suggested the meeting be postponed. But since other panel members did not want to postpone him, Chowdhury offered to give his note of disagreement, the congressional leader added.

Earlier this month, a list of over 100 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from 1984 to 1987 was handed over to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after clearance from the Home Office and the Personnel Department. and training (DoPT), an agent said on condition of anonymity.

Jaiswal, an IPS agent from 1985, is a former Chief Police Officer in Maharashtra. He is currently Director General of the CISF.

Kaumudi, a 1986 IPS officer in the Andhra Pradesh cadre, previously worked at CBI as the Delhi and Patna Police Superintendent (SP).

He was also additional CEO of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He headed the Jammu and Kashmir area of ​​the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and currently heads the police research and development office at the top of the police research organization. During his time in the Andhra Pradesh police, he worked as SP of Adilabad and Guntur Districts as well as Co-Commissioner of Hyderabad and Commissioner of Visakhapatnam.

Awasthi, the UP Police DGP since March last year, had previously served in the CBI for nearly 13 years as co-director and other senior officers. He briefly headed the agency’s anti-corruption unit that investigated the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

Chandra, an officer in the 1985 Bihar cadre, previously served as additional DG (intelligence) in Bihar, inspector general of the Special Protection Group (SPG) responsible for the security of prime ministers, and director general of the Civil Aviation Safety Board (BCAS), previously appointed head of SSB in January 2019.