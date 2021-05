Statement by Donald J. Trump on the news media and Biden

By: Donald J. Trump

Well-respected pollster John McLaughlin said 73% of all Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024 and Republican primary voters would support him between 82% and 13%. Even the Washington Post just reported that all Republican roads lead to Mar-a-Lago.

What WaPo and the other members of Fake News Media are not reporting is that Joe Biden is of no interest to anyone 21 million fewer people watched his joint speech in Congress than mine.

In addition, Bidens ratings have killed radical left-wing cable channels. MSNBC and CNN fell in the ratings. MSNBC doesn’t have a top 10 show of all cable news programs, and CNN doesn’t even have a top 100 show. They should have embraced and approved Trumptheir’s ratings that would have reached new heights!

I made very limited media so the American public could see how a disaster the Biden administration has been, and I was right. Inflation, the border crisis, our forgotten army, the war in the Middle East, all of this in the wake of Bidens’ mistakes. Our country is being destroyed. Look, it will only get worse!

The Washington Post also incorrectly reported the number of views of my DonaldJTrump.com website. We haven’t launched our own social media platform yet, but even the very basic site we need to post our statements to received 36.7 million views in the last month alone and generated more traffic to our website now that in 2020, an election year. !

That number would be even bigger if we were still on Twitter and Facebook, but since Big Tech illegally banned me tens of millions of our supporters have stopped using these platforms because they have become boring and mean.

My website is a place where anyone can view my statements, published in real time, and engage with the MAGA movement. This is meant to be a temporary way to get my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin, but the website is not a platform. It’s just a way of communicating until I decide what the future of choosing or setting up a platform will be. It will happen soon. Stay tuned!

