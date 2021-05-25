Connect with us

Joint media platform to deepen ties with Turkey [PHOTO]

May 24, 2021 06:15 PM (UTC + 04: 00)

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Turkey launched the TURKIC.World digital project under the joint media platform set up in February this year.

TURKIC.World was developed by Azerbaijani news agency Trend News and Turkish group Albayrak Media Group.

Addressing the event to present the digital project on Monday, Ambassador Cahit Bagci said the Azerbaijani-Turkish media platform will serve to deepen ties and convey the truths about the two countries to the world.

“The brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan, the emphasis on ‘one nation, two states’ emerged with the victory of Karabakh. We need to further develop this brotherhood and these relationships, and the media is the most important tool here. This platform created by Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group are of great importance. You are doing a great job together and this will make an important contribution to our development. We are ready to support you in this direction. Congratulations on this occasion, ”said the Ambassador.

He pointed out that the media played an important role in conveying the truth to the world about the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the fall of 2020.

Besides the Turkish Ambassador, Azerbaijani and Turkish media chiefs, diplomats from other Turkish-speaking countries, MPs and other guests attended the event.

The project, which is being implemented for the first time, aims to create a unified communication platform for the solidarity of the Turkish world based on the shared historical, religious, cultural values ​​and languages ​​of the peoples of the Turkish-speaking countries and to turn its content into a source of information, Trend reported.

On February 18, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved a memorandum of understanding “on strategic media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey”.

To prepare the document, Azerbaijani presidential assistant Hikmat Hajiyev visited Turkey. The visit aimed to create a common media platform between Azerbaijan and Turkey and promote the two countries through social media.

As part of the visit, meetings were held with the head of the Turkish presidential administration liaison office, Fahrettin Altun, and heads of several state and media organizations. The meetings debated ways to create a common media platform.

In addition, at the third meeting in Baku of Ministers and Senior Officials of the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States (Turkish Speaking Council) responsible for Information and Media on April 10, 2021, participants noted that the necessary work had been conducted to develop links between Turkish-speaking states.

Participants in the third meeting also pointed out that Azerbaijan has prepared a roadmap for the development of cooperation with Turkish-speaking countries and that the expansion of cooperation in the field of information and communications is the one of the priority areas.

Deepening relations between Turkish-speaking countries is at the center of the attention of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and leaders of other Turkish-speaking countries. The creation of a common media platform between these sister countries is of particular importance for the further development of relations in many fields.

In view of the above, it was decided to contribute to the creation of a media platform between the Turkish speaking countries. To this end, Trend News Agency presented the first digital TURKIC.World project, created jointly with Turkish group Albayrak Media.

The unique software helps improve the project and connect media from other Turkish-speaking countries to the new digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform is also available, which will become the basis for its development and improvement.

At the same time, thanks to this unique software, media in Turkish-speaking countries will be able to publish their news in Russian, English and other languages ​​on this digital platform.

Hopefully the project will be further developed and become a kind of media bridge between Turkish-speaking countries, the report added.

