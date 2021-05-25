China promises to expand trade cooperation with Vietnam

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for high-quality alignment of China’s Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam’s “Two Corridors, One Economic Circle” plan and continued expansion of cooperation trade with Vietnam.

Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Xi called on the two countries to promote the interconnectivity of infrastructure construction and harness the potential of cooperation in new industries to better serve the economic and social development of the two countries.

China and Vietnam should strengthen people-to-people exchanges, Xi said, adding that China should speed up the implementation of its aid projects in Vietnam so that the fruits of bilateral cooperation can benefit the people of both countries. .

He also called for joint efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic to effectively protect the lives and health of the two peoples.

China is ready to continue helping Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic, Xi said.

Phuc, for his part, said that China has won in the fight against the pandemic, the recovery of its economy and the eradication of absolute poverty.

The life of the Chinese people has never been better than it is today, he said.

“Vietnam and China are brothers and close neighbors. The Vietnamese side has always supported the development of a strong socialist China and its pursuit of an independent foreign policy,” he said.

Phuc also called for enhanced bilateral cooperation in various fields, such as trade and economy, pandemic, youth and cultural exchanges, to bring Vietnam-China relations to a new height and contribute to the development of peace. regional and socialist cause.