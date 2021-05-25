Prime Minister tries to lie to the nation again: Bilawal





ISLAMABAD: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto accused Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government of using 1998 census figures to calculate GDP and said the prime minister once again tried to lie to the nation .

This manifestly unacceptable fraud by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government shows the level of dishonesty that defines the PTI and its tenure in power and the chosen prime minister is making every effort to hide behind this web of lies to free himself from the disaster economic. he supervised, he said in a statement on Monday.

Bilawal said the country’s crumbling economy would need a lot more than ridiculous policies like promoting domestic poultry and selling PM House cows and cars.

He said the prime minister pledged in his manifesto to revolutionize the country’s economy in just 90 days. 1,011 days later, that promise is worth less than the paper it was printed on and instead we see the country’s economy in constant decline, he added.

Bilawal said the incompetent prime minister failed to keep any of his election promises. The agricultural import bill has increased by 53 percent, a damning indictment of the government’s economic policies, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan pretended to be honest and sold himself like a man who would never be bought. This facade is shattered as he oversaw the biggest economic collapse Pakistan has ever seen, as his cronies both in parliament and outside of parliament plunder and plunder the treasury, he said. declared.

The PPP chairman warned that the country will continue to underperform as long as the people’s mandate is stolen and incompetent governments like Imran Khan’s are supported to serve the vested interests of a select group of people. The country can no longer afford to have the people’s mandate flouted, and the illegitimate Prime Minister must return home for this country to move forward. Bilawal called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to apologize unconditionally to the Pakistani people for pushing them to the brink of disaster and to step down to avoid further destruction.

