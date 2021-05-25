Are Scottish Trumps Golf Courses a Front for Money Laundering?





If you’ve followed the post-presidential life and era of Donald Trump, you know that unlike Barack Obama and George W. Bush, who stepped down and threw themselves into memoir writing and painting, respectively, Trump spends his days telling people the election was stolen from him and amassing a list of legal issues that would make the Manson family blush. There are, of course, the 29 lawsuits and four criminal investigations against him and now we can add a potential investigation into his Scottish golf courses to the roll.

Reuters reports that Avaaz, a human rights group, has filed a petition in Scotland’s highest civil court seeking judicial review of the government’s decision to dismiss an unexplained wealth order on local golf courses by Trumps. In February, the Scottish Parliament voted 89-32 against the motion, which was brought forward by the Scottish Green Party and reportedly asked for information on the source of the money used by the former Presidents’ company to buy property in the ‘Aberdeenshire, where he built a golf course. and the hotel, and Turnberry, a seaside course bought for $ 60 million. After decades of financing real estate purchases by debt, Trump has lost over $ 300 million in cash purchases and developed Scottish courts; according to Reuters, none of them made a profit.

All of this apparently struck some Scots as quite to very fishy. By Reuters:

[Patrick] Harvie, the leader of the Greens, has expressed concerns in the Scottish Parliament over how the courses are being funded. Big questions remain about Trumps ‘business dealings in Scotland, he said in February 2020. The purchase of the two courses, he said, was part of Trumps’ huge cash-spending spree in the midst of a global financial crisis, while her son was bragging about money. flowing from Russia. Harvie was referring to a comment attributed to Eric Trump by veteran golf writer James Dodson, who relayed a conversation with Trumps’ son in a 2017 interview with National Public Radio. Dodson said Eric Trump told him the classes were funded with money from Russia.

The UK government introduced unexplained wealth ordinances in 2018 to help authorities tackle money laundering and target the illicit wealth of foreign officials. Orders do not trigger criminal proceedings. But if the Trump organization couldn’t convince the court that the money was clean, the government, in theory, could seize the properties.

When Parliament voted against Avaazs’ motion in February, Humza Yousaf, the justice minister and member of the ruling Scottish National Party, argued that wealth ordinances should be introduced by law enforcement, and not by politicians, saying: There must be no political interference in the application of the law. of the law, according to Reuters. He added that the Civil Recovery Unit, an executing agency reporting to Scotland’s highest ranking lawyer, should take on the investigative role. Avaaz disputed this argument, asking the Edinburgh Sessional Court to rule that Scottish ministers have the exclusive responsibility for deciding whether to request an unexplained wealth order and should not pass this responsibility on to other people or institutions. He also insists that the legal standard for issuing a wealth order against Trump has already been met.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Eric Trump said in February that Scottish politicians who support the Unexplained Order of Wealth were advancing their personal agendas, while claiming that the Trump organization had made an overwhelming contribution to the leisure and tourism industry. He also denied making the Russian money comment to Dodson. Donald Trump insists he did not use Russian money to buy the golf courses.

