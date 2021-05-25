Leadership test awaits Xi Jinping: the Tribune India

Jayadeva Ranade

President, Center for China Analysis and Strategy

With less than two years before the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) – slated for the second half of 2022 – the political climate in China is starting to hint at some uncertainty. The popular perception that Chinese President Xi Jinping, who heads most of the Communist Party’s powerful small central groups is the “president of everything”, could be questioned. This despite the sustained efforts of the Chinese official media to project Xi Jinping and his activities almost twice as much as his two immediate predecessors.

These signs of possible dissent come at an inconvenient time for Xi Jinping, who harbors global ambitions for China. Seeing himself as the child of red fate, he considers himself the best placed to guide China towards its rise. After all, when he announced the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013, his cronies hailed that “China under Xi Jinping has embarked on a 30-year third era like Deng’s. and Mao before him ”.

Xi Jinping is resolutely trying to get the three most important and powerful positions in China: Secretary General of the CPC, Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and Chinese President for a third term – unprecedented since 1980!

To reduce opposition, including in the provinces, Xi Jinping highlights the success of his flagship campaigns. He underlined the “success” of his project to fight against poverty, hailed as a complete success at the end of 2020, during a seminar in Beijing on January 11, in which “the main senior executives” at the provincial and ministerial levels participated.

He also positioned loyalists in leadership appointments. At least five provincial capitals announced the reshuffle of the most important appointments on May 7. This was followed a month later by management changes in Shenzhen. Xi Jinping also continued to use the “ stick ” and the party’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Disciplinary Inspection Commission (CDIC), this year alone placed at least 129 senior officials. provinces under investigation. There were also reports of the dismissal of a couple of members of the CPC Central Committee (CC) and the National People’s Congress (NPC) and generals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Nonetheless, there are possible signs of concern within the party. Intellectuals, academics, students, and entrepreneurs criticized Xi Jinping and the CCP leadership for deteriorating relations with the United States and China’s growing isolation.

Over the decades, Chinese leaders have often used the Hong Kong media to bypass domestic opposition or to float controversial ideas within the leadership echelons. A striking example is Deng Xiaoping’s famous “southern tour” (or nanxun), which he undertook in 1992 to bypass opposition to his “open door” and reform policies and mobilize popular support.

Former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao (80) now appears to have followed a similar path and published a serialized article (March 25-April 15) by the little-known Macau guide. Wen Jiabao’s concluding remarks caught the public’s attention. He wrote: “However, only sincere, simple and kind emotions cannot be faked. I sympathize with the poor and the weak and oppose bullying and oppression. In my mind, China should be a country full of fairness and justice, where there will always be respect for the human heart, humanity, and where there will always be the temperament of youth, freedom and peace. fight. I screamed and fought for it. This is the truth that life taught me, and it was also given by my mother. His remarks resonated with Chinese internet users and went viral on Chinese social networks.

As Chinese premier, too, Wen Jiabao had at times made ambiguous comments hinting at the need for reform and democracy, and his latest remarks could have been interpreted as criticism of Xi Jinping’s policies. The authorities appeared to approve this by abolishing the post overnight.

More recently, on May 13, the official CCP newspaper People’s Daily published an article about the 13th anniversary of the Wenchuan earthquake on May 12, 2008. Since normally quinquennial or ten-year anniversaries are commemorated. in China. , this article was intriguing and could allude to Xi Jinping’s failure to travel to Wuhan at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, unlike Wen Jiabao visiting the site of the earthquake within hours of its occurrence. It sparked criticism on Chinese social media at the time.

Another suspicion of opposition was that which brought up the revised history of the party published last month. The new, “ Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party, ” dramatically reduced coverage of the Cultural Revolution and, instead of blaming Mao, attributes to him the fight against corruption, special privileges and bureaucracy within the party and the government. government. Surprisingly, an article in the China Daily (May 11) captioned “The Road to Glory” describes the “Cultural Revolution” as “inflicting on the Chinese Party, nation and people the most severe setback and losses since the First World War. founding of the People’s Republic of China. “

It will be interesting to observe if other clues of opposition to Xi Jinping’s candidacy for a third term emerge as the 20th Party Congress approaches. In the meantime, Xi Jinping cannot afford to appear weak and this will dictate his policy on domestic and international issues. On territorial issues, it is unlikely that there is even a suggestion of willingness to cede ground. The situation on the Indo-Chinese border must be seen in this context.