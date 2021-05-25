Trump addresses existence of UFOs as Pentagon report nears release





During an interview on Dan Bonginos’ new radio show, Donald Trump was asked about the existence of UFOs in light of the upcoming publication of a report on the phenomenon.

In the first episode of Mr. Bonginos ‘show in What was Rush Limbaughs’ time slot, the Tory host asked the former president if there was anything the government was not telling the public at subject of unidentified flying objects.

I believe in what you see, but there’s a lot of people out there that’s in it. I understand a lot: is it true, sir? Mr Trump said.

I’m not a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears. It could be fears more than dreams.

In June, the Pentagon is due to release a report to Congress compiled by the Task Force on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

advised

More credibility has been given to the phenomenon in recent years since the broadcast of military footage of fast moving airborne objects off the eastern and western coasts of the United States.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, the oldest Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, is leading the campaign for a further investigation into the sightings.

This was not the first time Mr. Trump had been asked about UFOs.

In October 2020, Fox Business presenter Maria Bartiromo asked the then president why the Defense Ministry set up a task force on UFOs and whether that implied the government acknowledging their existence.

Well, I’ll have to check that out, he replied. I mean, I heard that. I heard this two days ago. So I’ll check this out. I’ll take a good look at this.

Mr. Trump then addressed the issue of the strength of the US military, which implies that he believes the government is capable of responding to any threat, whether it is from this world or not.

Former President Barack Obama recently told James Corden in an interview that he asked about extraterrestrial matters when the latest videos of the phenomenon were released under his administration.

When I took office I asked, is there the lab somewhere where the alien specimens and a spaceship were kept?

They did a bit of research and the answer is no, he continued. But what’s true and I’m really serious here is that there are pictures and recordings of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are.

He added: We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable model.

Other former presidents have also looked into the phenomenon. Bill Clinton had all of the records of the famous Roswell, New Mexico incident reviewed, but found nothing to share with the public.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos