ISI briefs Imran Khan on national and regional security





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with members of his cabinet and senior military officials, visited the Inter-Service Intelligence Headquarters (ISI) on Monday, where they were briefed on the national and regional security situation.

Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Director General of ISI, greeted the Prime Minister and other dignitaries upon their arrival. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee ( CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of the Air Force Staff, Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar. The Prime Minister appreciated the diligent efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction with its professional preparation.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has pledged to lift the commitment to uplift weak segments of society on the principles of the state of Medina. He stressed that the rule of law in the state of Medina was the ideal principle on the basis of which development was certain. The Prime Minister said, during the launch of the Ehsaas Saving Wallets (Ehsaas Bachat Bank Account) initiative here at a ceremony, noted that millions of people around the world have fallen below the poverty line due to the coronavirus, while the Ehsaas program was declared the fourth most successful. program in the world. He added that poor countries were more affected than rich countries.

Imran Khan appreciated Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant for Social Security, and the Ehsaas program team. He argued that the middle class and lower middle class were hit the hardest when the economy came to a halt during the lockdown.

He added that under these circumstances, the Ehsaas program was declared as the fourth most successful program in the world. He added that the countries that helped the affected class in a quick, transparent and coordinated way, according to the World Bank, had a sense of Pakistan in them.

Imran Khan said that when women enter the financial system, poverty will be reduced. He said that it took two years to prepare various programs and now its fruits are being brought to the fore, and added that now, like other programs, the Ehsaas Savings Wallets program will also be successful.

Citing the example of China, the prime minister said Beijing has a policy of fighting poverty. He said China lifted 700 million people out of poverty in 35 years and ours is the same model.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said in a tweet that the National Accountability Office (NAB) during Pakistan’s last three-year term Tehreek-e-Insaf (2018-2020) had recovered Rs 484 billion against just 290 billion rupees recovered between 1999 and 2017. (18 years old).

When the government does not protect criminals and let investigative agencies and accountability work without interference, it shows in the results, the PM tweeted.

