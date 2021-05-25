U.S. Representative Jason Smith meets with former President Donald Trump amid Senate speculation





FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover news from Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on the air every week. Our website and live video feeds operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates to your feed.

President Harry Truman said: It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who deserves it. This spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is highlighted every day.

Our topical slogan is: “Coverage you can count on.” We are frankly too busy to ask ourselves who deserves the credit. Our main concern is to serve the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it was in Washington, DC, when a man from Belleville opened fire during a Congressional baseball game practice or in Puerto Rico where local Ameren teams restored power after more than 5 months in darkness.

Coverage you can count on means Waking up your day with our top notch morning show. From 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., we lead the way with the latest news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is evidenced by our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three journalists. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to aggressively cover breaking news and rely on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we have covered. The shooting of police officer Arnold Ryan OConnor is just one example of this. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter with exclusive access to the OConnor family during her incredible rehab in Colorado.

Last, but not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We organize candidate debates and have the widest presidential election coverage. Our political engagement is not limited to an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

