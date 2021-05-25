Pastor Jeff Jansen Says ‘Have Faith’ Trump ‘Is Coming To Power Very, Very Quickly’





Pro-Trump evangelical pastor and self-proclaimed “prophet” Jeff Jansen has addressed claims that former President Donald Trump is returning to the White House after officials overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a video posted to his Facebook page on Saturday, Jansen told his supporters that the Biden administration was a hoax, repeating claims officials and Trump’s own attorney general dismissed as baseless conspiracies.

Although he offered no details, Jansen, who was removed from the leadership team of the ministry he founded for “unbiblical and unbiblical behavior,” told his supporters that the Trump administration would be back soon.

“We are actually entering one of the greatest moments in human history. There are incredible things happening in this country and around the world. This administration that we are currently under is not really an administration. there’s a Trump administration coming in. coming back to power very, very quickly, “he said in the video.

Self-proclaimed “prophet” Jeff Jansen has said the military will remove Biden and reinstall Trump in the White House by the end of April. Obviously that has not happened, but he continues to insist, “There is a Trump administration coming back to power very, very quickly.” pic.twitter.com/RG5YV9oBz6

– Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 24, 2021

“Have faith, be encouraged,” he continued. “There is a new day coming not only for this nation but for the nations of Earth. Things are not as they appear, believe me, they are not as they appear.”

The comments follow on from Jansen’s statements regarding the 2020 presidential election. Newsweek previously reported that Jansen had told his supporters that the US military was actually in power and resettled Trump as president by the end of April.

Although this event never happened, Jansen did not give in. He was removed from his post as co-chief executive of Global Fire Ministries and Global Fire Church in early May because of “a pattern of bad moral choices and bad coping mechanisms, character flaws. became evident that disqualified Jeff from the leadership of the New Testament. “

In a statement, Global Fire’s management team, board and advisors cited Jansen’s decision to leave his wife and family to “pursue his own desires” as a motivator for his ouster.

Crowds gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6 in Washington, DC In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, Jeff Jansen said, “There is a Trump administration coming back to power very, very quickly.” Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

“His lifestyle at home, traveling on the road and at the House of God, has fallen below the biblical standards set for those in leadership. He has faced these flaws many times over a period of time, ”said Global Fire. “Any pursuit of additional ministry on Jeff’s behalf is not under the aegis and blessing of Global Fire Ministries.”

Neither Jansen nor Global Fire responded to Newsweek’s requests for comment.

Several election audits stemming from prosecutions by the Trump team failed to prove the allegations of widespread electoral fraud that have become a popular narrative among Trump supporters and conspiratorialists like QAnon. The Department of Homeland Security’s Infrastructure Security Agency announced in November that the 2020 election was “the safest in American history” in response to misinformation about systemic fraud.







