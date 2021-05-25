Boris Johnson urged to protect UK vintage car industry as ‘100,000 jobs could be at risk’

Boris Johnson is today urged to save the UK industry from historic and classic cars, leading the world, from green regulations and bureaucracy.

Activists warn the prime minister, a former automotive columnist, that 100,000 jobs depend on the heritage sector, which generates $ 18.3 billion in annual sales from international sales.

They say the industry is at risk due to unfairly targeted environmental regulations and complex new rules for the export and import of cars and parts to and from the EU.

Activists are today setting up the Historic and Classic Vehicles Alliance trade group to fight for workers, including engineers, specialist restorers, dealers and parts suppliers. They hope to keep alive a sector that values ​​cars, from everyday Fords to luxury Rolls-Royces.

The alliance, backed by Tory MP and former Transport Minister Nus Ghani, also aims to highlight how relatively green and sustainable the three million classic cars in the UK are as they are maintained through expert craftsmanship. quality.

The alliance’s launch today said: More than 100,000 jobs are at risk as a combination of bureaucracy and poorly targeted environmental legislation threatens the UK’s leading classic vehicle industry.

With economic recovery a top priority as the UK struggles to recover from the Covid pandemic, highly skilled engineers, restorers, artisans and parts suppliers face uncertainty over their livelihoods.

He added: Many businesses and owners find themselves trapped in a bureaucratic nightmare as they navigate the paperwork surrounding the movement of vehicles and parts for sales, catering, competition preparation and events.

The sectors’ contribution to the UK economy is huge, he says.

The three million classic and historic cars on UK roads are valued at over 12 billion, support 113,000 jobs, create an annual international trade turnover worth 18.3 billion and generate around 3 billion in revenue tax to the treasury to help finance schools, hospitals, roads, transportation and other public spending.

Significantly, the industry is spread across the length and breadth of the country with clusters of specialists operating in the West Midlands, Lancashire, Kent and Sussex – and only 5% of the activity based in London, He points out: Trade, in which British craftsmanship skills and engineering excellence dominate the world, supports around 113,000 jobs in thousands of small specialist businesses and supply chain companies. It also offers training places and apprenticeship programs, providing opportunities for young people.

The new alliance also aims to shatter popular myths and misconceptions surrounding classic cars, emphasizing that well-maintained vehicles are relatively environmentally friendly and durable as they extend the life of large pieces of craftsmanship rather than give in to built-in obsolescence. .

They are generally best maintained and driven sparingly – about 16 times a year for an average distance of 1,200 kilometers – and only produce a fifth (20%) of CO2 emissions using a computer and mobile phone for a year.