Latest coronavirus: Melbourne reintroduces social distancing after epidemic





Authorities have reintroduced social distancing restrictions in Melbourne after a cluster of five Covid-19 cases were detected in Australia’s second-largest city in the past 24 hours. Starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, anyone aged 12 or older will be required to wear masks when indoors and private gatherings in people’s homes are limited to five visitors. Public gatherings are limited to 30 people under the new restrictions, which follow an outbreak that interrupted an 86-day race without infection outside of hotel quarantine. On Tuesday morning, authorities in Victoria state said a man in his 60s returned a positive Covid-19 test, bringing the number of cases identified in the northern Melbourne suburbs to five. South Australia introduced border restrictions for people who frequented any of the exhibition sites listed by Victorian authorities. The latest cluster of cases in Melbourne threatens to derail one of the world’s most successful efforts to suppress the coronavirus, with only a few cases reported outside of hotel quarantine in recent months. Commuters wear masks as they exit a tram in Melbourne on Tuesday © Asanka Ratnayake / Getty Images “These cases are an important reminder that until the majority of Australians have been vaccinated and we move into winter, we cannot allow any complacency to creep in,” said James Merlino, Acting Prime Minister of Victoria. Melbourne last year imposed one of the world’s toughest lockdowns, lasting 112 days, to reverse local transmission of the virus. The outbreak comes as Australia’s vaccination campaign continues to lag behind the US and most countries in the EU, due to delays in obtaining vaccines and errors bureaucratic. Recent surveys have also highlighted the reluctance to vaccinate the public, which experts say is linked to reports of blood clot complications with the AstraZeneca vaccine and complacency due to the country’s success in removing of Covid-19. Paul Kelly, Chief Medical Officer of Australia, has written to doctors reassuring them of the safety and effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which the government has approved for people over 50. People under 50 in Australia receive BioNTech / Pfizer injections. “It’s about protecting your own health, not just sitting there waiting for an outbreak,” Kelly said. “The more we can get vaccinated now, the better the situation will be.

