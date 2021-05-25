China has a big population problem

The most populous country in the world has a major new problem: not enough babies. New census data shows that at some point later this decade, the number of people living in China will start to decline.

How will this affect China’s attempt to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy? Are there any political implications for President Xi Jinping? So far, Chinese leaders have been slow to understand the scale of the looming demographic threat. GZERO spoke with Chinese experts from Eurasia Group to discuss the challenges ahead.

What do the latest census data show?

Births fell 18% in 2020, and although this was in part the result of the pandemic, it was also the fourth consecutive year of declining births. The country’s fertility rate, which measures births per 1,000 women of reproductive age, has remained very low at 1.3, technically above the level of 1.2 from the last census in 2010, but most experts estimate that earlier figures have been significantly underestimated. The country’s fertility rate is now one of the lowest among the major countries in the world. It is also well below the 2.1 level at which a population replaces itself exactly from one generation to the next.

Other data showed that the country’s working-age population (defined as those between 15 and 59) has declined by 40 million people since 2010 and represents 63.4% of the population, compared to 70.3% ten years ago. Meanwhile, the number of people aged 65 and over fell from 8.9% to 13.5% of the total population. It is expected to rise to 20% by 2025.

All of this taken together, it looks like the Chinese population is likely to start shrinking soon. No one knows exactly when, but a study late last year indicated it could be as early as 2027.

How did China get to this point?

The problem is rooted in the strict family planning policies that China introduced in the 1970s, which have come to be known as the “one-child policy”. At the time, the country’s rulers feared that a burgeoning population could deplete the country’s resources and derail their development goals, so they limited all families to having a single child. People born before that date are now reaching retirement and there are fewer people in the younger generation to replace them.

In 2015, after decades of rapid economic growth, the government raised the ceiling to two children. This caused an increase in the number of childbirths for two years, but the effect is waning due to the high cost of raising children in China today. Housing has become increasingly expensive in the country’s largest cities, and families are under intense social pressure to spend heavily on their children’s education to help them progress in life.

What are the economic implications of a decrease in population?

For decades, one of China’s great economic advantages has been its huge, rapidly urbanizing population, which meant a massive supply of cheap labor to make and build things it could. sell worldwide. If this labor pool is shrinking, it goes to the heart of the economic model that has made China the second largest economy in the world. In addition, a decline in the number of domestic consumers, especially working-age consumers, would undermine the authorities’ plans to promote more domestic spending in order to reduce the country’s dependence on exports.

At the same time, the rapid increase in the number of retirees, who are living longer thanks to improved health care, will demand more public spending on pensions, exacerbating the problems many local authorities already face with rapidly growing debt.

Don’t birth rates tend to fall in most societies as they become more prosperous?

Yes, but in the case of China, the phenomenon occurs at an earlier stage of its development than in other Asian countries like South Korea and Japan. This means that Chinese citizens have less wealth to draw upon in their old age and that the state has built less of a safety net.

Can technology and automation fill some of the gap?

In theory, yes. Automation offers a solution for businesses facing rising labor costs. And although the number of new workers is declining in China, rising education levels translate into higher productivity per worker, which in turn spurs economic production. But investments in technology require careful planning and can take years to produce benefits. They also threaten to create further economic and social disruption in areas that are not well equipped to embrace them, such as China’s traditional Rust Belt in the northeast, which is already reeling from high unemployment, rising social costs and slower growth.

What does all of this mean for China’s efforts to project their influence onto the world stage?

A shrinking population does not jeopardize China’s geopolitical goals. However, the burden on the economy and the tax system may limit the government’s ability to invest in areas important to expanding the country’s influence, including promoting clean technologies in the country, strengthening the military and loans to other countries.

Are officials capable of solving these problems?

They see the challenge, but so far their responses have been gradual and scattered. Restrictive family planning policies such as the two-child limit remain in place, and there is no comprehensive plan to encourage childbirth, which will require changes in education and housing policy. One of the reasons for this reluctance is that, as with all governments, Beijing has focused on more immediate issues, such as the pandemic and the trade war with the United States. Another reason is that facing demographic challenges threatens sensitive political rhetoric in China, which focuses on a bright future and improving people’s livelihoods.

As the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary approaches in July, there is no political will to deal with these looming problems. But political debates are intensifying, especially in the wake of the latest census data, and we will be hearing a lot more about this issue in the months and years to come.