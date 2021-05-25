New report just blew up one of Trump administration’s favorite lines on family separation – Mother Jones





The Trump administration denied parents the opportunity to reunite with their children before being deported under its strongly condemned zero-tolerance policy that separated families. A new oversight report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General released on Monday found that between July 2017 and July 2018, U.S. immigration and customs services returned up to 348 relatives to their country. of origin without their children and without documenting whether they had done so. agreed to be separated. In some cases, the investigation concluded, the ICE knowingly removed parents without their children even though those parents had explicitly stated that they wanted to bring their children with them. “There was no policy or standard process requiring ICE officers to verify, document or honor parents’ decisions regarding their children,” the report said.

This latest OIG investigation adds to growing evidence of sheer neglect or cruel intent behind the practice of prosecuting migrant parents and separating families at the border. In January, my colleagues Fernanda Echavarri and Noah Lanard wrote about another damning report from the Justice Department’s OIG outlining how Trump officials implemented the policy at the expense of careful and proper scrutiny of the law. ” impact of lawsuits in family units and child separations:

Parents have spent up to two months talking to their children after being separated because the government failed to create a system to keep them in touch. Prisons became dangerously overcrowded as they filled with separated parents sleeping in triple bunk beds. The sex offenders were released because the US marshals were overwhelmed by politics. All the while, senior Justice Ministry officials continued to push for more separations.

The OIG’s new report is a response to complaints from evicted parents, including class-action plaintiffs, who said they were not allowed to be reunited with their children prior to the eviction, despite repeated claims from the Contrary to DHS officials, who insisted that all returned parents chose to leave their children in the United States. The report cites several instances where DHS officials made such statements, including then-DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who, in her testimony to Congress on December 20, 2018, said: Every parent had the choice to bring the child with him when he is away. Those who did not take the children with them chose not to have them accompany the child.

The investigation also found that the ICE’s record keeping of parents’ decisions was “very flawed” and identified 63 cases where, before being deported, parents waived the right to reunification either orally, or after signing a form that could not be located. Some of the agency’s records did not include what information was given to parents before they made a decision, or whether parents were given the option of locating their child in the first place. But at least in some cases, the report concludes, “ICE’s dismissals of parents without their children were intentional, and not just inadvertent incidents resulting from human error or inaccurate records.”

A DHS spokesperson told NBC News that the report’s findings “are a tragic reminder of how parents and children were cruelly separated by the previous administration.”

More than 5,500 families have been separated under the policy, which former President Donald Trump ended in June 2018. My colleague Fernanda Echavarri recently wrote about Zniga’s Keldy Mabel Gonzles Brebe, a mother who has been reunited with his two sons after almost four years. But at the beginning of May of this year, there were still at least 1,000 parents who were to be reunited with their children after being deported.

According to Mother Jones reporter Noah Lanard, in her story about a Guatemalan mother who has not seen her daughters since 2017: “In early February, [the Biden administration] created a working group to determine how to reunite separated families to the greatest extent possible. Soon after, the administration announced that Michelle Bran, a well-respected advocate for migrant women and children, would be the executive director of the task forces. The group’s initial report and recommendations are due in June. And even with flawless logistics, no government action will resolve the years of trauma parents and children have now endured.

