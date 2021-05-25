Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes early approach for Uttar Pradesh for 2022 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not resting on his laurels; nor does he allow political setbacks to interfere with his style.

Putting Bengal’s embarrassment aside, he engaged in consultations with Amit Shah, trusted party lieutenants and Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh to dispel negative public perception about the awkward handling of the Covid situation by governments, especially with the UP polls in mind.

Sources said that Modi’s meeting held in the nation’s capital on Sunday aimed to assess the impact of the COVID 19 crisis on the party’s image and its fallout on State Assembly polls. next year.

Strangely, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Mr. Sunil Ambekar, denied the buzz that Modi met BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP general secretary (organization) of Uttar Pradesh Sunil Bansal and the head of RSS Dattatreya Hosabale. There was no such meeting, Ambekar said.

Political analysts say the BJP has realized it needs to get its house in order. Mismanagement of COVID across India and the high number of Corona deaths and infections in Uttar Pradesh during the second wave of the pandemic have led to doubts over Modis’ development model made to death in Gujarat. Disenchantment and anger were reflected in the outcome of the recent UP Gram Panchayat elections. This has added to the concerns of the BJP as the Panchayat elections are considered a semi-final ahead of the assembly ballot. The UP Assembly has 403 seats.

The performance of the BJP in the UP gram Panchayat elections was a huge setback for the Saffron party which lost in each of the regions and also lost in the strongholds of Hindutva including Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and in the constituency of the prime ministers in Varanasi. It was difficult for the BJP to digest this as it started the construction of the Ram temple and also released huge funds for the overall development of Ayodhya and Varanasi.