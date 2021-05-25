Randi Weingarten does not cheat on parents and other comments





Libertarian: Weingarten does not cheat on parents Randi Weingarten, patron of the American Federation of Teachers, is campaigning to falsely rebrand herself as the champion of reopening the school, laughs at Matt Welch’s reasons. But parents only want her to respond to the negative influence of teachers’ unions on school quality, student preparation and our response to COVID-19. Despite his apparent concessions to in-person schooling, and despite billions in additional federal funds, Weingarten is still fighting for class size reduction, maximum masking, distance education exclusions for teachers who are still in fear. classroom teaching and additional funds at the district / state level. , in addition to the federal manna. Thanks in large part to a flexible press, Weingarten continues to extract more and more money from the government. But his machinations won’t work forever: at some point, the bailout money can no longer cover the enrollment collapse. Philosopher: don’t give Hamas a terrorist state Do I support a Palestinian state ruled by a fundamentalist terrorist sect that targets civilians? No i don’t says Bernard-Henri Lvy to Tablet. Palestinians have a right to a state, but not a gangster state that takes its own people hostage, makes them live in an open-air prison and every three or four years, when its political grip becomes wobbly sacrifices a new contingent. human shields so that he can use their martyrdom to restore his lost legitimacy. A state ruled by Hamas would have no reason to exist except to serve as a launching pad for rockets intended to destroy Israel. Historian: all our institutions fail It’s not just Hollywood and the media: the few institutions we considered sacrosanct [and] incorruptible, like the army, the field of science and the rule of law, have lost their luster, Victor Davis Hanson criticizes American Greatness. The Defense Ministry continues, supposedly over the scent of white supremacists. National virus guru Dr Anthony Fauci taught us that vaccinations are our salvation. . . . But then he insisted that even if we were vaccinated, we would still be socially distanced. We would wear masks, even outdoors. And law enforcement is now caught up in contradictions: is it illegal to enter the United States without permission? Or does an illegal entry justify an immediate state subsidy and federal legal aid to further break the law? . . . Is there a crime like arson or looting? From right: The Great Exodus from the Blue State Americans can’t escape blue states fast enough, jokes David Keltz to the American Spectator. Even before the COVID pandemic, they were fleeing Democratic-led states en masse for the Red states. Between 2010 and 2019, millions of people left California, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Illinois, while Republican-ruled states like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio and Arizona has seen a big influx. And the pandemic, combined with dire Democratic policies, has only accelerated the exodus from the Blue State. In 2020, some 3.57 million people left New York City alone, according to a study. It turns out draconian lockdowns in the form of school, restaurant and business closures; massive spikes in violent crime; few entertainment options; higher taxes; and the scarcity of employment opportunities does not make for an attractive living environment. . . . Shocking, I know. Religion beats: pray for the new bishop of Hong Kong Last week Father Stephen Chow Sau-yan was appointed the new Bishop of Hong Kong, reports father Raymond de Souza in First Things. The Church can fix the date of her [episcopal] ordination. The Communist regime in Beijing will set a date for his imprisonment. The Vatican would be wise to use the time between now and then to decide how it will handle this eventuality. Such planning and a strong Catholic resolve are essential since President Xi Jinpings’ regime has made it clear that it intends to pulverize all the remnants of religious freedom in China, and Beijing will want to test how far it can go in the process. elimination of Catholic life in China. In the meantime, pray for Bishop Chow. Compiled by the Editorial Board of The Post

