Keir Starmer accuses PM of risking billions after rejecting Bidens’ tax plea | Politics | New





Keir Starmer challenged Boris Johnson to support the US President’s agenda to crack down on tax evasion by multinationals like Amazon by raising corporate taxes to 21%. The Labor leader said the government could “risk billions” in tax revenue as inside sources say Rishi Sunak will not “rush to sign” Mr Biden’s corporate tax plea.

On Twitter, Mr Starmer said: “Tonight, the Tories voted against Labor’s proposals to support @ JoeBiden’s global minimum corporate tax on large multinationals. “We are the only G7 country not to support it. “Boris Johnson is risking billions of pounds in tax revenue that should be spent on our recovery.” Labor’s amendment to the finance bill would have forced Rishi Sunak to publish a review on how the minimum tax rate would affect the taxpayer.

MEPs voted 364 to 261 in favor of rejecting the Labor amendment. Ahead of the vote, Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the proposal was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to overhaul global tax rules. She said: ‘By making sure they pay their fair share in Britain, we can level the playing field for our brilliant companies and build an economic recovery with thriving industries, strong public services and good, secure jobs. for everyone. “The Conservatives have a choice: they can join Labor in tackling large-scale tax evasion or they can allow billions of pounds to leave Britain. READ MORE: Jeremy Corbyn under pressure as urgent legal fees investigation requested

Chancellor Rishi Sunak previously announced a plan to increase corporate tax from 19 percent to 25 percent for large businesses by 2023, but said Joe Biden’s 21 percent tax was “more higher than in previous discussions “. An inside Treasury source told The Telegraph that the government would not “rush to sign” a proposal from Mr Biden without a detailed plan on where companies will pay their taxes. A Treasury spokesperson added: “Reaching an international agreement on how large digital companies are taxed is a priority for the Chancellor. “However, it is also important to know where the tax is paid and any agreement must ensure that digital businesses pay a tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities. DON’T MISS:

“We welcome the United States’ renewed commitment to tackle the problem and agree that minimum taxes could help ensure that businesses pay taxes. “However, it is also important to know where the tax is paid and any agreement must ensure that digital businesses pay a tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities.”







