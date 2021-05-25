NA told its civilian leaders and mily one about Kashmir and Palestine





ISLAMABAD: While members of the opposition strongly criticized the policy of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Kashmir, Parliamentary Foreign Secretary Andleeb Abbas told the National Assembly that the Pakistani government, military leaders and the federal cabinet were on one page on Kashmir and Palestine issues.

She was responding to a rousing attention, raised by parliamentarians of the Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N), regarding any action taken by Pakistan to end the Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ & K). PML-N leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Marryum Aurangzeb and Chaudhry Birjees Tahir, criticized the government’s inaction on the IIOJ & K and Palestine.

Khurram Dastgir, while raising a question, said there was information that Pakistani military leaders have told some reporters that they will start talks with India by December 2021. represent the country. On the other hand, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan said there would be no talks with India until it resumed its annexation action from India on August 5, 2019. Why is there a contradiction in Kashmir policy, he asked. The parliamentary secretary said that the government, the military leadership, the foreign minister and the cabinet are all on the same page when it comes to national interests, whether it is Kashmir or Palestine.

She said the prime minister had already made it clear that there could be no talks with India until she pulled out the annexation of occupied Kashmir. This is how the military feels and this is what all Pakistanis feel, the secretary said. Responding to Ahsan Iqbal’s concerns, the parliamentary secretary said the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had discussed the issue of Kashmir and Palestine. She informed the House that the Kashmir policy followed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government had completely changed the discourse of the international community on the issue. Today the world views India as a terrorist and Pakistan as a peace-loving country and a facilitator for talks, she said.

She said that for the first time in history, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has addressed the Kashmir issue in less than three years. Ahsan Iqbal, who was not satisfied with the parliamentary secretary’s statement, said what factors encouraged India in 2019 to annex Kashmir, a step it could not dare to cross in the past 72 years. What weaknesses Pakistan showed that encouraged India to take an extreme step, he said. The leader of the PML-N also questioned why the Pakistani government could not implement a House resolution, adopted a year and a half ago, which called for the holding of an OIC extraordinary session on the Cashmere. He said the government turned the Kashmir issue over to NATO, which means No Action, Talks Only, and only a timer was placed outside a hotel in Islamabad.

The parliamentary secretary asked why governments of the past 10 to 15 years could not act against international propaganda when Pakistan was dubbed a supporter of Kashmir activism. As to why governments took no action when an international narrative was being drawn against Pakistan in reference to the Kashmir issue, Andleeb Abbas said. She also asked why the Prime Minister did not meet with the leaders of Kashmir on the eve of Prime Minister Modis’ inauguration and ignored them. This is the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the face of India and Modi and it is also the first time that the United States has accepted Kashmir as an international problem, she said. . Marryum Aurangzeb was also not satisfied with the government’s response. She said the Minister of Foreign Affairs should have come to take the notice of attention. She said when Prime Minister Imran Khan unveils his government’s Kashmir policy on the floor of the National Assembly. In response, the Parliamentary Secretary explained why Prime Minister Modi was invited to attend the wedding ceremony in the family of the then Prime Minister in Lahore.

The House also authorized the extension of the 2021 Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, which was due to expire on June 11, 2021. Ahsan Iqbal opposed the extension of the ordinance and pointed out that Article 73 stipulated that the money bill should come from the National Assembly. He said the speaker had said he would seek legal advice on the matter. He said the opposition had previously expressed fears that one day the government would not feel the need for a budget session, and that it would be passed by ordinance. He said the government was making substantial changes to the Income Tax Act of 2001, the Sales Tax Act of 1990, the Customs Act of 1969 and the federal excise tax. 2009 through ordinances and that many facilities were withdrawn. Ahsan Iqbal said the government is estimated to impose Rs700 billion in taxes through these ordinances. He said the powers given to the President to promulgate ordinances under Article 89 only apply when Parliament is not in session, or in an emergency in the country. Citing an example, he said an ordinance was enacted between sessions of the House when there was no urgency during February of this year. The PML-N leader said the PTI government had authorized air access to the United States for Afghanistan and demanded that the terms reached with the United States be referred to the House.

The National Assembly also adopted the PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021, which provides for the reorganization of the Institute as a graduation institute and the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, to amend the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 1965 to the extent of the territory of the capital of Islamabad. PTI parliamentarian from NA-252 Karachi, Aftab Jahangir, said there were doubts in people’s minds that some Qadianis were sitting in the National Assembly under the guise of Muslims. It is necessary to remove these doubts, he said. He said that all parliamentarians should take an oath before the people that they have faith in Khatam-e-Nabuwwat and that they believe in the Holy Prophet (SAW) as the last prophet of Allah Almighty. He said his constituency was the largest constituency in the capital of Sindh but there was a sanitation and sewage system there.

