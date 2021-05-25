Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency – May 25, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world. Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Turkey exceeded 28 million on Monday, with 16.05 million people receiving the first dose and 12 million more having been fully vaccinated, according to the Turkish Ministry of Health. More than 5.03 million people have fully recovered from the disease, with more than 10,000 registered as of Monday. The country’s overall number of cases stands at more than 5.19 million and the death toll has been almost 46,500. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda that Turkey was set to export unmanned aerial vehicles to Poland in what would be the first time in history such sale to a NATO and EU member country. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca called on the world to immunize family members of healthcare workers against the virus during his speech at the 74th World Health Assembly. At least 47 people suspected of having links to the PKK terrorist group have been arrested across Turkey, including in the towns of Adana, Sirnak and Tunceli. Turkey’s interior ministry said in a statement that two terrorists had been neutralized in southeastern Turkey. Although the terrorist group was not specified, the PKK has been active in the eastern and southeastern regions of the country. A group of 46 irregular migrants were rescued from Canakkale province in western Turkey on Monday after being turned away by Greek authorities. Human rights groups and Turkey have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers. Other global developments More than 1.67 billion coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, with Turkey among the top 10 countries for donated vaccines, figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal showed on Monday. As thousands of Palestinians flocked to protest the Israeli attacks on Gaza, a total of 1,550 Arab Israelis had been arrested in the past two weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that at least 115,000 health workers have lost their lives in the fight against the coronavirus, the WHO chief said, adding that they had paid the ultimate price for the service others. The EU foreign policy chief has called for the immediate release of a Belarusian journalist who was arrested after his flight was forced to land. Josep Borrell said: “This is yet another blatant attempt by Belarusian authorities to silence all voices of the opposition.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and Ankara are engaging in intensive political dialogue and the two have developed mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields despite “serious differences”. According to media reports, the Malian army arrested the country’s acting president, prime minister and defense chief, transporting them to a military base. The senior officials were accompanied by a military escort to the Kati military base located northwest of the capital Bamako. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







