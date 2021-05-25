Foreign remittances could reach $ 28 billion by end of June: Farrukh





ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday expressed hope that foreign remittances would reach the $ 28 billion mark by the end of June.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club, he said overseas Pakistanis have full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership and that is why they are handing over money through banking channels today. In the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, he said, $ 24 billion had already been received.

There are still two months to go and if this trend continues at the same pace, foreign remittances could reach $ 28 billion by the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the minister said. Farrukh Habib said some overseas Pakistanis were reluctant to send their funds to the country through legal channels because they did not believe in previous governments. He said: They did not send money home (during late regimes) because they knew their money would be laundered abroad where their children, then rulers, were doing business.

As for the economic achievements of current governments, he said, the country’s exports grew 13.5 percent, while large-scale manufacturing industry grew 9 percent. Likewise, foreign exchange reserves had reached $ 23 billion.

Unlike the previous regime, he said the current government has revitalized the textile industry by providing a grant of Rs 40 billion to businessmen associated with the sector in Punjab. There is a shortage of workers in Faisalabad where mill owners are forced to increase their wages to keep their work uninterrupted. He hopes exports will reach $ 26 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, as the export of textile items alone is expected to amount to between $ 15 billion and $ 16 billion. He said the Rs.1 trillion subsidy to farmers, coupled with an increase in the minimum support price, resulted in bumper crops of rice, wheat and sugarcane. Prime Minister Imran Khan was very keen to revitalize the agricultural sector, taking multiple initiatives to improve small farmers, he added.

Farrukh said the government paid special attention to food security because the prime minister was very concerned about it. He regularly organized meetings on the issue and gave instructions to the departments concerned and officials, he added.

He said the government was developing a national agricultural plan, with particular emphasis on the livestock sector, which had immense export potential. He regretted that no investment had been made in the agricultural sector over the past three years. The minister also mentioned the Kamyab Kissan program, under which farmers received tractors in easy installments and that too without any financial guarantee.

All sectors, including textiles, production and agriculture, were on an upward trajectory which resulted in the improvement of the middle and lower classes, he said, while citing the jump in motorcycle sales. which, according to him, were mainly bought by these diapers.

Highlighting the government’s pro-poor initiatives, including the Ehsaas program, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan always cares about the poor and the destitute. He (PM) was the only political leader in the country to take a stand against full lockdown and introduce the concept of smart lockdown, he added. He said that unlike Benazir’s income support program, the Ehsaas initiative had several projects that were not only aimed at reducing poverty, but also ensuring social protection and financial inclusion of poor segments of the population. the society.

He said that under the Ehsaas initiative an annual scholarship of Rs 50,000 each was given to these students, whose parents were earning around Rs 45,000 per month and were unable to meet the expenses of higher education from their children. He said that there were seven million beneficiaries of the Ehsaas initiative, while 80,000 microloans had been granted to the poor under the Akhuwat program.

The minister also criticized the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz, which had placed economic landmines in the country during his rule. It was Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had put the fragile economy on the right track despite several challenges on the domestic and foreign fronts such as the coronavirus pandemic, the locust attack and the tensions between Pakistan and India.

He categorically rejected the PMLN’s claim that the government released false data on economic growth. He challenged opposition parties to prove the numbers were wrong because the data was right and correct.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos