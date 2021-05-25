Biden Justice Department fights release of legal memo on Trump prosecution





The Justice Department signaled its split decision on the contentious note in a brief brief filed in court around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

A ministry spokesperson declined to say whether Attorney General Merrick Garland, who pledged in his confirmation hearing to read the Freedom of Information Act “liberally”, approved the decision. However, this decision appears to reflect an institutional decision to take steps to protect the internal deliberations of departments on extremely sensitive issues.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a demented opinion accusing former Attorney General William Barr of being dishonest when describing Muellers’ findings and concluded that the Department of Justice was not forthright with the court as to the purpose and role of the prepared note. by the Judges Office of Legal Counsel upon completion of the Muellers investigation.

Among the co-authors of the memo are Steven Engel, a Senate-confirmed person appointed by Trump, who served as the deputy attorney general of the Office of Legal Counsel, and Edward OCallaghan, who served as the chief aide to the sub – Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. However, Jackson said other documents make it clear that Rosenstein and Barrs chief of staff Brian Rabbitt also contributed to the document.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, Justice Department attorneys argued that the memo was part of the process to brief Barr on whether Trump should be prosecuted, but Jackson said the analysis was an ex post rationalization of a decision already taken.

Examination of the document reveals that the Attorney General was not then engaged in making the decision as to whether the President should be charged with obstruction of justice; it was obvious that he would not be prosecuted, wrote Jackson, a person appointed by former President Barack Obama.

Jackson linked the Justice Department’s effort to keep the memo a secret to Barrs’ initial descriptions of Mueller’s findings, saying both efforts were misleading.

Not only was the Attorney General dishonest at the time, but the DOJ was dishonest to this Court regarding the existence of a decision-making process that should be protected by the privilege of deliberative process ”, she wrote. obscure the true purpose of the brief, and the excised parties belies the idea that it was up to the Attorney General to make a prosecution decision or that such a decision was on the table at all times.

Justice Department attorneys also argued that the memo was covered by attorney-client privilege, but Jackson said much of it did not appear to contain legal advice or conclusions. The Court is not persuaded that the agency met its onus of showing that the note was transmitted for the purpose of providing legal advice, as opposed to strategic and political advice that is not subject to privilege, a writes the judge.

Jackson noted that another Washington-based federal judge, Reggie Walton, had previously criticized Barrs’ early description of the Mueller report. She said the criticism was valid.

The legal arguments and claims criticized by Jackson were made by the Justice Department under the Trump administration.

The decision to withhold the bulk of opinion defied an appeal by seven Democratic senators last week, who wrote to Garland urging the ministry to release the memo and distance itself from the cover-up criticized by Jackson in his decision.

In a court filing Monday night, Justice Department lawyers denied any intentional efforts to obscure the situation. However, they admitted that some of their submissions describing the process surrounding the Barrs decision and related documents were confusing.

In retrospect, the government recognizes that its briefs could have been clearer and it deeply regrets the resulting confusion. But government lawyers and declarants did not intend to mislead the court, according to the new filing.

One point of confusion: While Barr and his aides seemed to agree that Trump could not be prosecuted as sitting president, some of the ministry’s submissions to the court appeared to confuse this question with whether the ministry is expected to vote on Trump’s actions. allegedly led someone who was not president to face prosecution. Barr ultimately announced that Trump’s actions would not have triggered prosecution.

DOJ lawyers also argued that Jackson was wrong to capture the fact that the legal opinion in question was not finalized until after Barr announced his finding that Trump had committed no crime. Legal advice is often provided informally and then put into a more formal form later, government lawyers said. This sequence of events does not undermine the role of the opinion in the deliberation process, the government said.

It is not unusual, especially in a fast-track case, that a memorandum of recommendation is prepared at the same time as the document executing the decision. And such memoranda can retain their pre-decision-making character even when finalized after the decision in question, said Civil Division Assistant Deputy Attorney General Brian Netter and other attorneys.

Jackson released her opinion on May 4 after reviewing the memo itself, a process she noted the Justice Department strongly resisted. She withheld parts that include the details of the memorandum of the version of her decision that has been made public.

The freedom of information action asking for the memo and other documents was filed in 2019 by a watchdog, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

