What this Stockton Olympic canoe coach expects from Boris Johnson ahead of the G7





A FORMER Olympic canoe coach uses his love of water and an upcoming UK reunion of world leaders in his latest attempt to raise awareness about climate change in his unique and special way.

Stockton-born David Train is calling on world leaders to sign his Paddle for Life – a wooden canoe paddle that he hopes to use a symbol to spread his message about.

Former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May all signed his paddle board, as did former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, EU leaders and many Tees Valley politicians. Now Mr Train, who is trying to get Boris Johnson to sign his paddle, wants to use next month’s G7 summit in Cornwall, as well as the UN climate change conference in Glasgow in November, as a platform for let the Prime Minister raise the issue. with other world leaders in an attempt to “change the course of world history”. Mr Train said: What I am proposing now is that we use COP26 to launch a new water-based festival that will carry the message for years to come. “Of course, I see Tees Valley as the global stage on which to tell the story, accelerating the spread of the Green Industrial Revolution across Britain, the West and the world. “It will be an everlasting history and legacy, like the legacy of Much Wenlock from which the modern Olympic Games were born as a global event. Churchill pleaded with Roosevelt to “give us the tools and we’ll finish the job” in 1941 at the time of the great crisis facing civilization. From now on, Boris and Great Britain, faced with the task of bringing together all world leaders to fight against the much larger climate-biodiversity crises, at COP26, can now say to all world leaders: work “. Mr. Train spent 12 years as Britain’s Olympic canoe coach and assisted teams that competed in the Los Angeles, Seoul, Barcelona and Atlanta Games between 1984 and 1996. He was responsible for the design of the first Bell boat, which helps encourage people to enjoy water sports. He hopes his Paddle for Life project will be completed in time for the Paris Olympics in 2024, and as part of the project, he hopes to create a regatta before each Olympic.







