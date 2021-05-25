MAGA supporters furious after Donald Trump’s favorite pollster releases Biden’s best approval ratings yet





It is very common for political polls to have partisan leanings. So common, in fact, that the poll tracking site 538.com cripples every major pollster with its partisan lead.

For example, Rasmussen Reports was assigned an average reverse bias of 1.5% to the right. The pollster was very favorable to Donald Trump. It was one of the few serves to ever show him more than 50% at any time during his presidency.

Joe Biden, unlike Trump, has spent essentially all of his time in power above the 50% mark. And on Monday, the president hit his all-time best ranking in the right-wing survey.

The site noted: “The Rasmussen Reports Daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 54% of likely US voters approve of President Bidens’ job performance. Forty-three percent (43%) disagree. “

Rasmussen also tweeted, “Reader’s Update: President Biden may be on track to secure his highest 3-day average daily presidential post approval of his new presidency. Development.”

The numbers drew immediate condemnation from Republican Twitter. A number of pollster’s Twitter followers called the information false and threatened to stop following the thread.

Democrat Ted Lieu was in a festive mood upon seeing the numbers. The California lawmaker tweeted: “According to Rasmussen’s Conservative poll, these are very good numbers for President Biden. Turns out the American people love a POTUS that focuses on fighting the pandemic, creating jobs, not inciting insurgency.

According to the conservative Rasmussen poll, these are very good numbers for President Biden. Turns out the American people love an @POTUS that focuses on tackling the pandemic, creating jobs, and not inciting an insurgency. # MondayMotivation https://t.co/eQRJC1cWN7

