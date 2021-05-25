Senate for moving war crimes courts against Israeli and Indian PMs





ISLAMABAD: Showing complete unity in the Senate on Monday, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for moving war crimes courts against Israeli and Indian prime ministers for genocide of Palestinians and Kashmiris respectively and urged the world community to take note of the same.

Senators have offered to rush medical and relief supplies to Gaza and have called for Israel to lift its siege and some have spoken out harshly against Muslim countries that have diplomatic and trade relations with Tel Aviv and called on them to put end of these relations, if they could not support the Palestinians otherwise. .

It was the start of the 311th session and Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani presided over the long opening day deliberations. PPP Senate House Leader Sherry Rehman and a few other lawmakers felt the need for the Prime Ministers’ presence in the House given the critical importance of the issue and sending a strong message of solidarity. at this stage.

Senator PML-N Mushahid Hussain Syed, during his speech, praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he took the position on Palestine, which was the Quaid-i-Azams. However, he opposed giving air and ground access to US forces in Afghanistan.

Members of the Treasury praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for launching what they called successful diplomatic efforts to shed light on the recent murders of innocent Palestinians and the bombing of his forces against buildings and the media and their role in the ceasefire.

In his opening speech to the debate on Israel’s systematic assault on Palestinian worshipers in Harm-al-Sharif (Masjid Al-Aqsa) during the holy month of Ramadan, opposition leader Yousaf Raza Gilani said that they would continue to morally and diplomatically support the Palestinians who have faced atrocities since 1948. He warned that the issue was having negative effects on Central Asia and the Islamic world as a whole, while Israel had always used force to crush the Palestinians, but he still had failed to force the achievement of their goals. Attacks on innocent people, places of worship and hospitals are not acceptable in any society, because they are contrary to all standards of humanity and human rights and this terrorism and destruction must stop, a- he asserted.

Referring to Israel’s claim that it was taking such measures in self-defense, he said these measures violated the UN definition of self-defense and UN resolutions and insisted that dialogue was the only way to resolve conflicts, because wars were not always solutions to the problem.

He said India had also committed atrocities against the people of Kashmir for the past 74 years. He said dialogue was the only option to resolve fundamental issues between India and Pakistan, including Kashmir, Sir Creek and Siachin. Gilani said that the international community must think about the two-state solution to end the Palestinian conflict and that the western and international community must play a neutral role in bringing both sides to the negotiating table and that illegal settlements must be arrested.

House leader Dr Waseem Shahzad said the Palestinian conflict was among the few issues on which not only Pakistanis but also political parties and his intelligentsia were united, as it was a matter for the conscience of the world that Israel by using force made 50,000 Palestinians homeless in a few days. He said that women and children had been the victims of atrocities there and that, similarly, brutalities had been observed in Kashmir. He regretted that UN resolutions were not implemented to resolve both issues while international laws were violated with impunity. He said the Kashmiris and the Palestinians both had a similar demand for the right to self-determination. He appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching successful diplomatic efforts after the emergence of the recent crisis in Palestine. We are totally satisfied with the role played by Pakistan as the Minister of Foreign Affairs also spoke with his counterparts and represented the sentiments of Pakistan and the Muslim world at the special session of the UNGA. He stressed the dispatch of relief goods for the Palestinian people and demanded that Israel end the siege on Gaza and that international forces be deployed there to ensure the safety of the Palestinians and that the International Court of Justice must be displaced against human rights violations by Israel. He said the creation of the Palestinian state in light of UN resolutions was the only solution to the problem.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said there was national consensus in Pakistan on four issues, including Kashmir, Palestine, nuclear program and CPEC: Some lobbies used to raise their voices to accept Israel and to appease India and these were cast aside and buried. He said it was necessary for Pakistan to push forward the two issues of Kashmir and Palestine. He said that a CNN presenter was wrong to say that Shah Mehmood Qureshi made anti-Semitic remarks on a TV show because Muslims have never been involved in anti-Semitism. He called for efforts to bring both Israel and India to the international war crimes tribunal.

Sherry Rehman said: The atrocities committed by Israel are in front of everyone. What is happening in Palestine is genocide, massacre, ethnic cleansing and war crime, it is certainly not a conflict. Unarmed Palestinian worshipers of Masjid Al Aqsa were attacked during the holy month of Ramadan. It is qualified as a human rights problem, but it also concerns Muslims. She said: The recent Israeli attacks are the worst Palestinians have seen since the 2014 war. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 258 buildings in Gaza were destroyed in the fighting. About 1,000 single-family homes were destroyed, 700 damaged and another 14,000 partially damaged. Their lands and properties are taken from them and no one has been able to say anything except customary condemnations.

Force is not a solution, but there is a one-sided war going on there, as is the case in Kashmir. Innocent lives are taken but the world is silent and there is no accountability. Palestinians are deprived of food, medicine, electricity and COVID vaccines. According to the Palestinian ambassador, people there are under blockade; even the Red Cross and Red Crescent do not have access to it, she lamented and said the lack of action by the OIC was a matter of concern. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the groundwork for the Palestine case by hosting the 1974 OIC summit where he declared that the international community and in particular the states which sponsored the partition of Palestine in 1947 bear the heavy responsibility to right the injustice perpetrated against the Palestinian people. . This is our obligation not only to the Palestinian people and not only to the cause of Islamic brotherhood, but also to the broader cause of universal peace. His efforts were praised by Yasser Arafat himself, he said.

If another country had done this, the world would be talking about sanctions, as we have seen in relation to Iran. But here we are told that Israel has the right to defend itself. Targeting innocent civilians, including children, and failing to make efforts to avoid these losses in military attacks, are both punishable by crimes under the Fourth Geneva Convention. Palestinians are being forced out of their homes and planned ethnic cleansing is underway against them. Why isn’t the world discussing sanctions against this extremist regime at the UN? Are they not the children of the same god? she asked.

She pointed out: Pakistan is part of the counterterrorism force, but what is it doing and what terrorism is it defending? This is the worst state terrorism you see in the Middle East, which burns because of the asymmetry and genocidal ethnic cleansing by Israeli forces. Many Western organizations call Israel for its violence. Human Rights Watch’s latest report, Crossing the Threshold: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution states that what Israel is doing is apartheid and persecution. Israel is obligated under the Fourth Geneva Convention. Why does no one in the Israeli United Nations question a violation of more than 30 United Nations Security Council resolutions?

She remarked: Had the Prime Minister attended this session today? I would have urged him to raise his voice and ask the world what he is doing to help the Palestinians. Passing resolutions is not enough. We all need to do more.

The President of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, appreciated the position taken by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, regarding the current situation in Palestine. He said that the position taken by the Emir of Qatar on the question of Palestine was not only an expression of the Muslim Ummah but also the desire of every Muslim heart. The Emir of Qatar has always taken a pragmatic stance, which is laudable, he said.

PTI Senator Dost Muhammad Khan said support for Palestine is important, but we must not forget Kashmir, as what is happening in Gaza is being observed in occupied Kashmir. He claimed that thanks to resolutions and a diplomatic push, Palestine would not be liberated, because for this, the Taliban’s zeal and jihadist approach should be soaked in children, because the Taliban defeated NATO and US forces in Afghanistan.

Independent Senator Sana Jamali proposed that countries like Turkey and the United Arab Emirates end trade relations with Israel and said the Islamic Military Alliance under former General Raheel Sharif could play a major role regarding the freedom of Palestine. She supported the government’s proposal to deploy the international force in Gaza. The debate will continue on Tuesday and the Minister of Foreign Affairs is expected to close it.

