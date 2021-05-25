Ganjar Pranowo inherited the effect from Jokowi?

Among the presidential candidates who are currently the public benchmark, Ganjar Pranowo is not at the top. His position of eligibility, according to several polls carried out, is still well below Prabowo Subianto, who from the start was perched in first position, under President Joko Widodo. Ganjar’s control still represents less than half of the proportion of respondents who voted for Prabowo.

On a level playing field, his closest competitor is currently DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. Three results of periodic surveys Compassshows that competition between them remains stable. There is also a tendency for increased support for both, although not very significant. However, Anies was still relatively superior, only around 3 percent adrift (Chart 1).

Under these conditions, it is interesting to observe further, what are Ganjar’s chances on the competition card for voter control in the general election of 2024? Does he open up a new space of power for him that allows him to compete with the great figures of public choice?

Calculating the completeness of the capital controlled by Ganjar, as the capital to control the political arena for the presidential competition, does not appear to be important at this time. Symbolically, for example, the figure of Ganjar is still not clearly represented as a leader in certain reference symbols capable of emotionally bonding with the community. So far, the political scene at his disposal, as governor of Central Java, for example, has not been sufficient to accumulate his symbolic capital.

In his model of leadership in Central Java, Ganjar is considered to have succeeded in improving the quality of his territory. The achievements of Central Java, in terms of the quality of the well-being of the population, are not at the top of the 34 provinces of this country. However, under Ganjar’s leadership, there has been a relatively high increase in well-being indicators, above the national average every year.

Central Java, at the head of Ganjar, is also known as the most productive province for obtaining national awards. Award for the best province in regional planning and development by the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), best in attracting investment and ease of doing business by the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM), success in managing the bureaucracy, at various awards from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) for the declaration of assets of public officials and the declaration of gratuities. Likewise, in terms of public service, we know that this province is full of public service innovation creations.

All of these aspects of success, if examined in more detail, place it as an enzyme that catalyzes the course of change. It’s no surprise that he too claims to be a bridge to change.

However, the problem is, symbolically, that position as such a catalyst is felt to be less than optimal to support his accumulation of symbolic capital. It is different, for example, if he is able to symbolize himself as a figure capable of determining change through all his creations and political actions. The community sees him as an authentic figure who initiates, creates change and treats him as a patron of change.

The position as a bridge of change who tends to be a mediator of change could be due to such conditions that Ganjar is most likely to make on the stage of governor of Central Java. As the head of a provincial region, his authority is limited and not the absolute ruler of an autonomous region. Since the implementation of decentralization, in particular the emergence of the law (UU) number 22 of 1999, then of the law no 32 of 2004, the regional chiefs such as the regents and the mayors have a real authority.

During this time, the governor becomes a bridge between the authority of the central government and the regions. The authority as governor of Central Java or other provinces is different, for example, with the powers of the governor’s office in DKI Jakarta which are binding and have a national impact.

This aspect of limitations is also reflected in the strength of the social capital controlled by Ganjar. In fact, among other regional chefs, Ganjar is ranked among the actively expanding social networks. Through the news media channels, both mass media and social media, it produces no less problems. He is also known to be active in responding to various current issues and to open spaces for interaction.

Apart from this, as a figure who was trained and brought up in a strong national political culture, Ganjar was fortunate enough to be involved in an area which became the base of nationalist political power. This is why he seems to be free to interact with the community. The impression of making him a person who is not far from society is found in all his behaviors.

However, all the social networks that have formed have not been enough to place him as a figure with national influence. The results of the survey show that the preferences of voters in Ganjar are still focused on the region of Java. The majority of Ganjar voters live in Java and from an ethnic perspective, they are predominantly Javanese (Figure 2).

The control of Ganjar, which was concentrated in the region of Java or among the Javanese identities, was a strength, but also a weak point. Fluency in Java may mean controlling most of the country’s voters, given that around 60% of voters live in all provinces of the island of Java. However, it is focused only on the island of Java and only among Javanese voters shows the exclusivity of support which has the potential to hamper their political activities at the national level.

Compared to Jokowi voters, the difference appears to be stark. Jokowi, as president, is accepted inclusively at all levels of society. The distribution of income to those who live on the island of Java or outside Java, for example, seems proportional to the basic conditions of the population of that country. Likewise, the distribution of ethnic groups is relatively proportional.

It’s just that, compared to various other presidential candidates, Anies Baswedan, for example, there is a more ganjar side to Jokowi. The survey results show that, except in terms of domicile and ethnicity, voters in Ganjar are closer to voters in Jokowi (Figure 3).

The most obvious is the proximity in terms of social identity like education. Jokowi and Ganjar are mostly chosen by the less educated. For these two figures, at least two-thirds of voters have a basic education. Among highly educated higher education graduates, it is relatively low below 10 percent. This type of distribution is more representative of the characteristics of public education in this country.

This is very different from the characteristics of the Ani voters who are concentrated in the middle and upper educated circles. At the tertiary level alone, as many as 26 percent are voters. This type of educational isolation directly shows the difference in support between Ganjar and Anies.

On the other hand, another striking differentiator is not only in social identity, but also lies in the construction of the perceptions of each of the supporters. The results of the survey show that voters in Jokowi and Ganjar appear to have a voice in assessing government performance. The majority of Jokowi or Ganjar voters are satisfied with the performance produced by the Jokowi administration.

On the other hand, for Anies voters, it was the opposite. Two-thirds of Anies voters said they were unhappy with the performance of the current government. This contrasting assessment shows that Ganjar and Jokowi’s supporters are relatively the same and different from Anies’ supporters.

Another similarity can be observed in the potential of its political capital. The party’s political power attachment, for example, Jokowi and Ganjar are in a relatively similar niche. However, there is another interesting aspect of Ganjar. Although the PDI-P is the largest party to emerge from the political background of Ganjar voters, the side of supporters from other political parties is also evident (Figure 4).

The survey results show that the diversity of Ganjar’s supporters is indicated by the presence of his supporters who claim to be voters of political parties that are not supporters of Jokowi’s government. Some of the supporters are Gerindra, PKS and Democrat voters. Thus, the figure of Ganjar was not positioned exclusively linked to a single political force.

This condition clearly has advantages for Ganjar. Arguably, while his current eligibility preference is relatively low, the space for political domination is potentially wide. He has the potential to inherit the Jokowi factor which has proven to be a real draw for voters.

He also has the potential to be accepted by people outside the power of Jokowi’s supporters. If it is able to capitalize everything with precision and it is proven that in the future public preference will increase dramatically, it is clear that it will become the biggest political capital that its political competitors have to worry about. . (Bestian Nainggolan / Kompas Research and development)