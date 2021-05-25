



The claim of nearly 4% economic growth may have created a wave of enthusiasm among government circles, but it does not appear to have brought about any significant change in the life of an ordinary citizen, who continues to suffer through cause of the onslaught of the pandemic and reckless. policies of the ruling elite. Soaring inflation, massive unemployment, extreme poverty and the lack of basic amenities continue to plague the lives of the people.

In a country of more than 207 million inhabitants, around 89 million people do not have access to pure drinking water, the majority are still condemned to live in slums and shanty towns, more than 44% of children are still facing the specter of stunted growth, almost 23 million children are still out of school, the contagion has left more than 18 million people unemployed and, despite the much vaunted health insurance, 80% of illnesses are still water-borne, which this massive investment has failed to eliminate.

For the people, these are the bitter realities. They do not want to listen to the mantra of economic growth that has done little to alleviate their suffering. They don’t have time to grasp the complicated financial metrics and statistics that haven’t brought any tangible improvement in their lives. For them, the real transformation is to improve the standard of living of the majority of Pakistanis. People would be in awe of the government’s economic policies if they had alleviated the hardship, provided decent housing, free quality education, access to health facilities, uninterrupted electricity at a reasonable price and the basic human right. to pure drinking water.

For people living at the bottom of the social stratification, the past two and a half years have been terrible. There has been a phenomenal increase in the prices of essential commodities. A number of slums and low income neighborhoods have been demolished in the name of development and megaprojects. Thousands of people have lost their jobs in the name of austerity, the right size, downsizing and privatization. Tens of thousands of people still face the specter of termination due to the ruling elites’ love for the neoliberal agenda. In addition to this, the government is also abolishing a number of facilities that were previously extended to employees of public sector entities.

After the 18th Amendment, the federal government does not need an army of ministries, but instead of following the spirit of the amendment and ending unnecessary divisions, it expands the federal bureaucracy, which will be a burden for the Public Treasury. Although the government and its ministers never tire of talking about low-paid civil servants and their salaries, which they see as a huge burden on the national kitty, they are reluctant about the benefits and privileges of big guns in the public sector. who have been appointed to high salaries with lucrative benefits and privileges. They never regard these generous packages as a burden on the public purse.

Even during the pandemic, there was more interest in serving private capital than people, with a package of around Rs1200 billion, most of which went to big business. A meager 200 billion rupees was spent on the vast majority of people who had been hit hard by the contagion. Despite so many concessions from the government, industrialists and businessmen have continued to put tens of thousands of workers out of work, sacking them under the pretext of the coronavirus and the resulting business losses. The government has offered no mechanism to prevent the dismissal of workers. No action has been taken against industrial and commercial companies that have laid off poor workers.

In order to appease private capital, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a package of 700 billion rupees for Karachi, 400 billion additional rupees for various parts of Sindh and over 370 billion rupees for Gilgit-Baltistan. Together that makes a whopping 1,470 billion rupees. Most of this amount has been allocated to large and megaprojects. It can spark economic activity and help financial market experts find incomprehensible facts, figures and statistics, but such projects have not alleviated the hardships of the masses in the past and will not show any miracles in the future. .

Will this amount bring more than 22 million out-of-school children back to their places of learning? Will it end the extreme poverty of over 60 million Pakistanis? Will he give relief to the millions of Pakistanis who are suffering from the constantly rising prices of electric power? Will these packages guarantee the supply of pure drinking water to all Pakistanis? Will these government initiatives eradicate the easily preventable diseases that claim the lives of thousands of Pakistanis every year?

The answers are negative because such projects on the one hand appease the international monetary institutions and, on the other hand, enrich some individuals. PM Imran Khan is not the first to undertake such initiatives. In the past, the government of Nawaz Sharif has also embarked on so many infrastructure projects, but despite pumping over Rs1.4 trillion since 1988, the country has yet to show impressive performance in this area. Almost every government since 1988 has proposed projects for roads, bridges and underpasses, but even so, we lose over 48,000 precious lives each year due to road accidents.

If Prime Minister Imran Khan is serious about doing anything different, he must direct his energies towards lifting the vast majority of Pakistanis out of poverty. Their difficulties cannot be alleviated by simply creating shelters or distributing free meals, but by creating more jobs for which the government will have to revitalize public sector entities. The PTI had said it would turn all state-run businesses into for-profit entities. The Prime Minister must keep his promises and make these entities productive and efficient.

Instead of privatizing state-owned enterprises and industrial enterprises, the government should invest in them, which will create more jobs and income. The much-vaunted health insurance program has failed to meet popular expectations. The government should invest in public sector hospitals and clinics, appointing more doctors, training more nurses and recruiting more paramedics. It is also expected to establish hundreds of public universities and medical schools, providing free education there, which will bring relief to millions of Pakistanis who spend huge amounts of money on educating their children.

Thousands of housing companies received money from people but failed to provide housing units. Simple, strict administrative action against housing companies can help millions of Pakistanis obtain such housing or their reimbursements which can be used to improve their economic activities. Over 80 million Pakistanis spend huge amounts of money on health, education and clean drinking water. The government can lift millions of people out of poverty if it provides these three facilities as a priority.

The writer is a freelance journalist.

E-mail: [email protected] gmail.com

