PM takes note, order request





ISLAMABAD – On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, taking serious note of the mismanagement of the complaint of two widowed sisters registered on the Pakistani Citizens Portal, ordered an investigation against the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Rawalpindi.

The prime minister ordered the office of the chief secretary to order an investigation into the matter by appointing a senior official, then take action according to the rules and submit the report by May 31.

He instructed the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) to conduct a performance assessment of the dashboards of all tax officials in the Rawalpindi division.

A joint application of two widowed sisters as well as the seizure (with the identification number PU230221-88030156) was filed on February 23, 2021, via the Pakistani citizens portal.

According to the history of handling the complaint, it was initiated by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi who forwarded it in a timely manner to ADC Rawalpindi. However, the CDA office, in violation of the user’s guidelines manual, dropped the request the same day, considering it to be pending in court. The applicants therefore applied to the Prime Minister’s office to obtain the reopening of the case while denying its sub judice. PMDU brought the matter to the attention of the focal person of the Office of the Secretary General and DC Rawalpindi.

Following the intervention of the two offices, the complaint was reopened after having been deemed appropriate and not sub judice. The case was then set for the next hearing on April 7, 2021 by the concerned ADC. Meanwhile, another claim bearing ID. The number PU190421-88260398 from April 19, 2021 was received directly on the PM’s dashboard, in which the requester complained that the ADC had asked him to withdraw the complaint from the portal first and that action will be taken by the following.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos