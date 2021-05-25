Chinese visit ‘red’ sites ahead of Communist Party’s 100th anniversary

XIBAIPO, China (Reuters) – In a square outside a Communist Party memorial hall in Xibaipo, northern China, row after row of party members stood up, raised their fists and chanted the party oath in unison.

Visitors are seen in front of a giant emblem of the Chinese Communist Party, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the party, during a government-organized tour of Nanniwan, a former revolutionary base of the party, in Yanan, Shaanxi province, China May 11, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang

I will never betray the party, they called, in the face of statues of the founder of the People’s Republic of China Mao Zedong and other revolutionary leaders before moving on, only to be quickly replaced by another group.

Xibaipo was an important base of the Communist Party during the civil war in China, which ended in 1949 with the coming to power of the victorious Communists.

Earlier this month, it was a stopover on a four-day government-sponsored media tour of some of the holiday’s most important historic sites to mark the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1.

Thirteen delegates, including Mao, attended the first congress in Shanghai in 1921 to establish the party.

Researchers and party officials told Reuters that the large number of visitors to Xibaipo reflected a nationwide push to get people, especially party members and cadres, to get involved in the upcoming anniversary.

Schools are also participating. In Xibaipo, Hebei Province, a large group of students were lined up, given small national flags and told to recite their Communist Youth League oaths, as senior leaders did. party.

I feel that I take responsibility for fighting for the realization of communism, said Mao Weijia, 17, a high school student from Hebei. As a young person entering adulthood, I carry the future of our homeland.

The idea of ​​the homeland also featured in Yanan, the northwestern Chinese city mythologized in party history as the cradle of the revolution where Mao cemented his authority as party leader. Students were seen invited to recite the patriotic song Ode to the Fatherland by a tour guide.

The guide, who only gave his last name as Gao, said that students are brought to such sites so that they understand the spirit of hard work and struggle of our proletarian ancestors early on.

Among the adult visitors, many, like Zhang Zhaoyang from Hunan Province, said they were in Yanan as part of a red tourism or party-making trip organized by their party unit or employer.

We take party planning activities very seriously. It is the leadership of the Communist Party that gives us happiness, said Zhang, 50.

UNMATCHED CORE

The willingness to study the history of the holidays this year is a boon to tourism in red tourist areas like Yanan and Xibaipo, officials say. But the trend is not new.

Before the pandemic, tourism to Yanan increased steadily, officials said, from 40.25 million visitors in 2016 to 73.08 million in 2019.

Across the country, the drive to intensify patriotic sentiment in part through party study has been a theme since Xi Jinping became leader of China nearly ten years ago, said Xu Jia, a researcher at Institute of CPC Central Committees on Party History and Literature.

The push is aimed at increasing cohesion in the country, at a time when China faces challenges such as the recent trade war with the United States, Xu said.

At the Yanans China Executive Leadership Academy, one of several across the country where senior officials study the party and its history, the academy’s deputy director Li Guoxi explained the main purpose of their classes.

In the education and training of our executives, we emphasize loyalty, honesty and responsibility, but loyalty is the No. 1 requirement, the priority, Li said.

Many here have expressed confidence in the future of the party, which comprises around 90 million members among China’s population of 1.4 billion.

For the next 100 years, I don’t believe the Chinese people will switch to another party, said Feng Jianmei, who teaches at the academy.

This will not happen because the Chinese Communist Party has proven to the world and especially to the Chinese people with 100 years of magnificent achievements that it provides an unmatched core of leadership.