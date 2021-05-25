Punjab Safe City Authority plagued with plethora of problems – Pakistan





LAHORE: Once referred to as a game changer in safety, security and traffic management, the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) project is said to have started to fade due to management issues, lack of structure career development for employees and the constant deterioration of the working environment for them.

The $ 140 million PSCA program is struggling with a lot of issues these days due to lack of interest from current management in executing the mega project, sources say.

As a result of these problems, many qualified and trained IT agents, engineers and experts are leaving their jobs.

Nearly 650 BPS-17 police communications officers have been calling for regularization of the service since 2016, half of the provincial capital is not under surveillance due to non-functional cameras while e-challaning is also considerably weak.

The Autonomous Authority was established under the PML-N government under the Punjab Safe Cities Ordinance 2015 for the establishment and maintenance of an integrated command, control and communication program.

Agents start quitting their jobs

Officials, aware of the authority, lament that many key PSCA staff have resigned to join the private sector as current employees are dissatisfied with their jobs due to low pay, poor environment of work and the lack of hope of an acceptable career structure.

Some of this organization’s IT experts have expressed their feelings on social media to draw Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attention to the lack of prospects and lack of incentives after five years of service.

While sharing details, a senior official said the PSCA hired around 650 police communications officers with training in information technology, civil engineering and software engineering. Hired under the BPS-14, they conducted training through the authority, which made them eligible to manage communication centers across the province. More than 600 of them have been posted to Lahore.

The authority extended the contract of these experts, but the service of none of them was regularized despite a delay of five years, which led to the crisis.

Operationally, the official says, the PSCA has been low doing nothing of significance for years. He adds that the issues with the contracting company, which built the PPIC3 command center, remain unresolved as current management neither has the capacity to make decisions nor the willingness to key solutions.

The official claims that a single app, with the name Women Safety App, was relaunched by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar following the highway rape incident in November 2020, when the same app was launched. in 2017 by the PML-N government.

On another major problem, he says that currently half of Lahore is not under surveillance because the authority has not hired the Chinese company for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the cameras. of the Safe City despite signing an agreement with it in 2016. He claims that the company installed nearly 8,500 surveillance cameras in Lahore as part of an agreement and was responsible for their operation and maintenance.

The foreign company refused to work on the O&M in 2019, but the PSCA had not been able to make satisfactory arrangements since then. According to some reports, the authority hired a local company to operate and maintain the cameras at a cost higher than that of the agreement signed with the Chinese company.

The official claims that the O&M cannot be outsourced to any other company without changing the original contract of all government forums, including the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) of the federal government, which has was signed between the parties on May 20, 2016. By law, ECNEC has approved more than 10 billion projects.

The official added that as chairman of the PSCA, Punjab’s chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also did not show keen interest after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited this historic project in February 2020. Only one meeting of the authority has taken place in the past year.

Kamran Khan, PSCA’s director of operations, denies that officials are leaving authority due to the hostile working environment, saying agents / experts are quitting their jobs to get better wages in the private market.

Our many skilled and trained agents left their jobs when they got better pay in Dubai and other markets, he tells Dawn.

Khan calls the 650 computer science graduates’ demand for regularization against BPS-17 as irrational, saying they are already receiving more than their qualifications.

A summary was forwarded to the government of Punjab for the regularization of their services in the BPS-14.

He also clarified that the police communications officers were overqualified when they were hired for the assignment they were performing under the PSCA. He says the authority is already compensating them in the form of an annual increase and medical coverage for the whole family.

Regarding the cameras, he claims, nearly 70% of them work after the authority hired a private company for 28 million rupees per month, against 24 million rupees, the initial cost decided in l agreement signed with the foreign company.

While that’s more than the original O&M cost, it’s comparable to it, Kamran Khan says.

When asked that the agreement between the PSCA and the foreign company did not allow them to enter into a contract with another company, he said the authority had no choice but to take this step.

To another question, the chief operating officer of PSCA says that the authority also almost convinced the foreign company to restart its services for the operation and maintenance of the cameras of the safe city.

The foreign company will be back soon, he says.

Posted in Dawn on May 25, 2021

