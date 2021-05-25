Politics
After Belarusian drama, EU leaders tackle climate: Brussels edition
Welcome to Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.
EU leaders have pledged additional sanctions against Belarus, which will likely target companies closely associated with the regime and entire sectors of the country’s economy. They also impose aeffective blockade of flights, prohibiting Belarusian airlines from entering EU airspace and using EU airports. When it comes to the EU’s foreign policy reflexes, this has been one of the most assertive responses of all time. The jury is still out on whether this is commensurate with the injury suffered by the block, when a passenger on a European airliner en route between two EU capitals was indeed abducted. A more urgent question is that of the impact of these measures on the behavior of Alexander Lukashenko. The answer depends on future ties between the EU and Russia, the Belarusian strongman’s only ally. EU leaders have promised to return in June with concrete answers to this question.
What is happening
Climate fight | EU leaders are now poised to wrangle over how to share the burden of containing climate change. The sharing of efforts under the bloc’s strengthened plan is likely to expose the divide between the richer Western countries and the poorer members of the East as the EU, made up of 27 countries, seeks to strengthen its position as world leader in pollution reduction,Reports by Ewa Krukowska.
Covid Update | Leaders will also discuss the latest news from the pandemic front, officially declaringgradual reopening of their economies andresumption of the journey. But things don’t look so bright elsewhere, as today’s discussion will focus on how to boost global production, as well as – modest – commitments to donate back-up doses of the vaccine. EU.
Irish border | EU leaders have rejected British demands to change the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, paving the way for further tensions over Northern Ireland’s special status. “There isno alternative to the full and correct implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, ”said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Like Brexit | The high-stakes war of attrition between Brussels and Switzerland – much like Britain’s acrimonious Brexit battle with the EU – will be picked up a notch tomorrow with obstacles to exports of Swiss medical equipment towards the block. It is the latest consequence of the failure of both sides to come up with a new treaty to replace a mishmash of individual arrangements governing their relationship, which values a merchandise trade partnership.hundreds of billions in danger.
Historic decision | A verdict in a Dutch court case against Royal Dutch Shell is about to raise alarm bells or trigger sighs of relief among Big Oil executives around the world. A panel of judges in a lower court in The Hague will rule tomorrow on whether Shell has a legal responsibility to do something about climate change. Here iswhy this is so important.
In case you missed it
Nuclear Discussions | International efforts to achieve a breakthrough on the Iran nuclear deal have shifted into high gear as the Chinese president meets with the Iranian leader and Tehran agreed to extend a key nuclear surveillance pact with inspectors from Iran. the UN, which gives more time for diplomacy.Here is the latest, as US, Iranian and EU negotiators prepare to return to Vienna for talks this week.
Pandemic blow | Germany suffered a300 billion euros affected by the fallout from the coronavirus and the economic damage will take years to repair, according to research group IW Cologne. While a faster vaccination program holds promise, the impact of lockdowns – equivalent to around 9% of the country’s annual production – will take years to balance out.
Gender budget | Lyon has become the largest city in France to implement a gender-sensitive budget, designed to ensure funds are spent equally between men and women. The goal is to comb city spending to address gender biases in the types of facilities and programs funded.This is how it will work.
Wealth gap | Even in Sweden, which is generally viewed as a more equal society than most, women savings have almost 30% less retirement income than men. The wealth gap between men and women recently prompted Sweden’s largest bank to revamp its approach to providing financial advice to clients to help break the trend. The country’s Minister for Gender Equality saysthe situation is “horrible”.
Negative shrinkage | For the first time in years, the global supply of negative yielding debt is down significantly. The trend is strongest in Europe, where sub-zero bonds are a daily reality for investors. Find out more about improving the European economyincrease the rates.
Graph of the day
Public support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK party affectedan all-time low last month amid disenchantment with the Turkish government’s management of the economy, leading pollsters said. A large group of Erdogan supporters have now given up on him, latest polls show.
Agenda of the day
Every hour CET.
- 9:30 a.m. EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss binding climate targets for 2030, Covid
- 12 h 00 Bloomberg is hosting an exclusive conversation with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic candidate for chancellor. Click here to participate.
- Negotiators from the European Parliament, Council and Commission will hold meetings throughout the week to try to reach a political deal on EU agricultural policy after 2023
- Eurostat publishes report on new business registrations and bankruptcy declarations in the first quarter of this year
Do you like the Brussels edition?
Don’t keep it to yourself. Colleagues and friends canregister here.
For even more: Subscribe to Bloomberg.com forunlimited access to reliable, data-driven journalism and get expert analysis from exclusive subscriber-only newsletters
How are we? We want to know what you think of this newsletter.Let our Brussels office manager know.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]