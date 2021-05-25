After Belarusian drama, EU leaders tackle climate: Brussels edition

Welcome to Brussels Edition, Bloomberg’s daily briefing on what matters most in the heart of the European Union.

EU leaders have pledged additional sanctions against Belarus, which will likely target companies closely associated with the regime and entire sectors of the country’s economy. They also impose a effective blockade of flights, prohibiting Belarusian airlines from entering EU airspace and using EU airports. When it comes to the EU’s foreign policy reflexes, this has been one of the most assertive responses of all time. The jury is still out on whether this is commensurate with the injury suffered by the block, when a passenger on a European airliner en route between two EU capitals was indeed abducted. A more urgent question is that of the impact of these measures on the behavior of Alexander Lukashenko. The answer depends on future ties between the EU and Russia, the Belarusian strongman’s only ally. EU leaders have promised to return in June with concrete answers to this question.

– Nikos Chrysoloras

What is happening

Climate fight | EU leaders are now poised to wrangle over how to share the burden of containing climate change. The sharing of efforts under the bloc’s strengthened plan is likely to expose the divide between the richer Western countries and the poorer members of the East as the EU, made up of 27 countries, seeks to strengthen its position as world leader in pollution reduction, Reports by Ewa Krukowska.

Covid Update | Leaders will also discuss the latest news from the pandemic front, officially declaring gradual reopening of their economies and resumption of the journey. But things don’t look so bright elsewhere, as today’s discussion will focus on how to boost global production, as well as – modest – commitments to donate back-up doses of the vaccine. EU.

Irish border | EU leaders have rejected British demands to change the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, paving the way for further tensions over Northern Ireland’s special status. “There is no alternative to the full and correct implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, ”said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Like Brexit | The high-stakes war of attrition between Brussels and Switzerland – much like Britain’s acrimonious Brexit battle with the EU – will be picked up a notch tomorrow with obstacles to exports of Swiss medical equipment towards the block. It is the latest consequence of the failure of both sides to come up with a new treaty to replace a mishmash of individual arrangements governing their relationship, which values ​​a merchandise trade partnership. hundreds of billions in danger.

Historic decision | A verdict in a Dutch court case against Royal Dutch Shell is about to raise alarm bells or trigger sighs of relief among Big Oil executives around the world. A panel of judges in a lower court in The Hague will rule tomorrow on whether Shell has a legal responsibility to do something about climate change. Here is why this is so important.

In case you missed it

Nuclear Discussions | International efforts to achieve a breakthrough on the Iran nuclear deal have shifted into high gear as the Chinese president meets with the Iranian leader and Tehran agreed to extend a key nuclear surveillance pact with inspectors from Iran. the UN, which gives more time for diplomacy. Here is the latest, as US, Iranian and EU negotiators prepare to return to Vienna for talks this week.

Pandemic blow | Germany suffered a 300 billion euros affected by the fallout from the coronavirus and the economic damage will take years to repair, according to research group IW Cologne. While a faster vaccination program holds promise, the impact of lockdowns – equivalent to around 9% of the country’s annual production – will take years to balance out.

Gender budget | Lyon has become the largest city in France to implement a gender-sensitive budget, designed to ensure funds are spent equally between men and women. The goal is to comb city spending to address gender biases in the types of facilities and programs funded. This is how it will work.

Wealth gap | Even in Sweden, which is generally viewed as a more equal society than most, women savings have almost 30% less retirement income than men. The wealth gap between men and women recently prompted Sweden’s largest bank to revamp its approach to providing financial advice to clients to help break the trend. The country’s Minister for Gender Equality says the situation is “horrible”.

Negative shrinkage | For the first time in years, the global supply of negative yielding debt is down significantly. The trend is strongest in Europe, where sub-zero bonds are a daily reality for investors. Find out more about improving the European economy increase the rates.

Graph of the day

Public support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK party affected an all-time low last month amid disenchantment with the Turkish government’s management of the economy, leading pollsters said. A large group of Erdogan supporters have now given up on him, latest polls show.

Agenda of the day

Every hour CET.

9:30 a.m. EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss binding climate targets for 2030, Covid

EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss binding climate targets for 2030, Covid 12 h 00 Bloomberg is hosting an exclusive conversation with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic candidate for chancellor. Click here to participate.

Bloomberg is hosting an exclusive conversation with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Social Democratic candidate for chancellor. Click here to participate. Negotiators from the European Parliament, Council and Commission will hold meetings throughout the week to try to reach a political deal on EU agricultural policy after 2023

Eurostat publishes report on new business registrations and bankruptcy declarations in the first quarter of this year

Do you like the Brussels edition?

Don’t keep it to yourself. Colleagues and friends can register here.

For even more: Subscribe to Bloomberg.com for unlimited access to reliable, data-driven journalism and get expert analysis from exclusive subscriber-only newsletters

How are we? We want to know what you think of this newsletter. Let our Brussels office manager know.