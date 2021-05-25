Politics
Modi government’s planning stimulus plan for sectors affected by Covid 2.0
India is preparing a stimulus package for sectors worst hit by a deadly wave of coronavirus, aimed at supporting an economy struggling with a series of localized lockdowns, people familiar with the matter said.
The finance ministry is working on proposals to strengthen the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. Discussions are at an early stage and no timeline for an announcement has been decided, they said. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance declined to comment.
The latest wave of Covid-19 infections has made India the global hotspot for the pandemic and decimated travel since the second wave in March, even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to implement a lockdown strict national as in recent years. With nearly 200,000 daily cases a day, many local governments – including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, India’s most industrialized states – have put the brakes on the spread of the virus.
This has prompted many economists to cut their forecasts for the fiscal year that began April 1, as rising unemployment and dwindling consumer savings reduce the chances of double-digit growth. While the International Monetary Fund expects India’s economy to grow 12.5% this year through March – and will revisit the forecast in July – the country’s central bank is forecasting growth of 10.5%.
Strong growth prospects require policymakers to support activity, especially once the number of virus cases declines. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who said last month that she was monitoring the economy in great detail, “has had discussions with economists in recent days about a stimulus package, the people said.
In April, the finance ministry relaxed the rules on capital spending by ministries in an attempt to stimulate spending in the economy.
Pressure is also on the central bank – which serves as a regulator of the banking sector – to relax loan repayment rules, especially for sectors hard hit by this wave of the virus.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
