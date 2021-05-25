Civil society coalition takes Firli Bahuri to national police and Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Anti-Corruption Civil Society Coalition to file a complaint against Komjen Pol Firli bahuri as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and The chief of police General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo. Kurnia Ramadhana, Indonesian Corruption Watch (ICW) activist, said that on Tuesday, May 25 this afternoon, her party would deliver a letter to the National Police Chief to immediately dismiss Police Commissioner General Firli Bahuri as member of the police. After that, his party will continue to complain to President Jokowi. “This is done given that Firli Bahuri is still an active member of the National Police and during his career as KPK chairman he often creates controversy,” Kurnia said on Tuesday (5/25/2021) . He explained that there were several controversies that were often raised by Police Commissioner General Firli Bahuri during his leadership role. NCP, among others, the forced return of investigator Kompol Rossa Purbo Bekti, ethics violations and the forced dismissal of 75 KPK employees. “For this, we urge the National Police Chief to remove Firli Bahuri from his post as KPK chairman or even dismiss him as a member.” Police active, ”he said. Earlier, President Jokowi said he disagreed if 75 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) who were found not to pass the National Insight Test (TWK) were to be fired. Jokowi said the KPK must have the best human resources and be strongly engaged in efforts to eradicate corruption. Consequently, the transfer of the status of KPK employees to state officials or to ASN must be part of the efforts to more systematically eradicate corruption. “The results of the national insight test for KPK employees should be used as input data for KPK improvement stages, both for individuals and for KPK institutions and not necessarily used as the basis for dismissal. 75 KPK employees who did not pass the test, “Jokowi said in an official statement posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube account on Monday (5/17/2021). If there is a gap, President Jokowi believes that there are still opportunities to improve through formal education on national knowledge. According to him, it is necessary to immediately take corrective measures at the individual and organizational level. Jokowi admitted that he agreed with the Constitutional Court’s consideration in the decision to review Law No. 19 of 2019 regarding the amendment of the two KPK laws. “Those who state that the process of transferring the status of KPK employees to ASN must not infringe the rights of KPK employees to be appointed ASN,” he explained. Watch the featured video below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos