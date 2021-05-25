No US air and military base in Pakistan: Foreign Office





Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Chaudhry The official US statement that Pakistan will continue to provide air and land access to the United States has sparked new controversy. the question.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesman on Monday vehemently rejected speculation about the presence of a US military or air base inside Pakistan, saying such “baseless and irresponsible speculation” should be avoided.

Responding to questions from the media, the spokesperson in a press release said: There was no US military or air base in Pakistan, and no such proposal was being considered. Any speculation about this was baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan and the United States have established an Airline Communication (ALOC) and Landline Communication (GLOC) cooperation framework since 2001.

No new agreement has been reached in this regard, he argued.

Speculation began to circulate after a media report said Pakistan would continue to provide air and ground access to the US military for its operations in Afghanistan.

Explanation of the PO qualified as unsatisfactory

Meanwhile, the top PML-N official and former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the Foreign Ministry’s explanation of the US military base was unsatisfactory.

He added that the Pak-US air-ground communications agreement was supposed to have been signed in 2001 and asked authorities to explain the terms of the agreement. He also asked for an explanation as to when the implementation of the agreement was halted.

“If there is no new agreement between the two parties, when was the previous one renewed and who signed it?”

The leader of the PML-N also asked the government why the issue had not been discussed in the cabinet and in the National Assembly.

“An explanation should be presented to Parliament on this national security issue,” the PML-N pillar said.

JI wants government clarification on US claim

On the other hand, Jamaat Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq warned the government against allowing the US military to use military bases in Pakistan, asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to clarify the US administration’s statement claiming that Islamabad allowed Washington to use its military bases. and airspace.

Addressing a meeting of JI Punjab officers in Mansoora on Monday, Sirajul Haq expressed fear that if the PTI government repeated the blunder committed by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, it would lead to more danger and disaster. for the country.

He warned that the Pakistanis had already paid a heavy price for getting involved in other wars in the form of more than 80,000 innocent lives and damage to infrastructure in excess of $ 100 billion.

He warned the government against repeating this grave mistake, especially in the context of the precarious security situation in the region, saying the Pakistanis would never again allow Washington to use its military bases and space. air at all costs.

Pakistan will continue to provide air and ground access

Deputy Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Affairs David F. Helvey told U.S. lawmakers at a Senate Armed Services Committee meeting that Pakistan will continue to provide air and land access to the United States. United.

He was responding to a question from Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, about his “assessment of Pakistan” and its intelligence agencies and the role both expected in the future.

Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has also given us overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan, Helvey said.

He said the United States would continue their conversation with Pakistan because of their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan.

Pakistan has always allowed overflights and ground access to the United States to facilitate its military presence in Afghanistan and will continue to do so, Dawn said, diplomatic sources said.

In response to another question from Senator Manchin on how the US administration would ensure that terrorists do not return to Afghanistan, Helvey said: We will have to work with our local and regional partners, and we want to continue to develop these capabilities and these partnerships to be able to ensure that we have the right framework to deal with threats.

