Trump: DOJ calls for order to issue full memo on why former president was not charged with obstruction





The appeal means some sections of the nine-page memo will likely remain under wraps for now, while litigation continues. The Justice Department released parts of the memo on Monday, although the freshly unredacted sections did not provide many new details about then-Attorney General William Barr’s decision that Trump should not be accused of no crime.

A highly drafted version of the memo was already available to the public. But the full version, if ever released, could shed new light on how Trump’s Justice Department appointees justified why he shouldn’t be charged, even though the Special Advocate’s investigation Robert Mueller has found strong evidence that Trump repeatedly obstructed the investigation.

The decision to appeal is a key moment for the Biden-era Justice Department under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, and is sure to disappoint many opponents of Trump who hoped the latest version would reveal damaging information on the former president and his attorney general. In documents filed in court on Monday, arguing that most of the memo should be kept out of public view, Garland’s department defended some of the department’s actions under Barr.

The unredacted portions that came to light late Monday night – which span two pages – mostly contained bureaucratic explanations of why the memo was written, and did not include the section where the conduct of Trump was analyzed as part of a prosecution decision-making process.

Senior Trump officials told Barr in the memo that the Mueller Report’s “failure to take a position” on whether to charge Trump “could be interpreted as involving such an accusation if the confidential report were made public” and that “Therefore, we recommend that you review the report to determine if a lawsuit would be appropriate,” according to the newly released parts.

Earlier this month, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the memo released and criticized the Trump-era Justice Department for misleading her into keeping the memo a secret. Justice officials had argued that Barr relied on the memo to decide whether Trump should be charged with obstruction – but Jackson concluded that Barr had already made his decision. His deployment of Mueller’s findings has been sharply criticized by several federal judges, Mueller himself, legal experts and many Democratic officials, who claim Barr has misled the public by citing and selectively selecting Mueller’s report for protect Trump and mitigate the fallout.

The Justice Department filed a notification Monday night saying it would appeal Jackson’s decision. In a separate file, the ministry said previous claims by top prosecutors and officials were not clear enough, but argued it did not intentionally cheat on the court.

“In retrospect, the government acknowledges that its briefs could have been clearer, and it deeply regrets the confusion that resulted. But lawyers and government officials did not intend to mislead the Court,” Justice Department officials wrote on Monday evening.

The Justice Department’s appeal doesn’t necessarily mean the Biden administration fully supports what the Trump administration has done regarding the memo. This specific case concerns the Mueller investigation, but the ruling could influence other public record cases. Justice ministry leaders under the presidents of both sides have been fighting for decades to keep internal documents secret.

The legal battle over the nine-page March 2019 memo is part of an ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit brought by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog group that was extremely critical of the towards the Trump administration.

