Difference between Ganjar and Jokowi before presidential election from Gerindra’s point of view





Gerindra’s politicians tease the difference between Ganjar and Jokowi’s luck. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Arief Poyuono, politician from Gerindra party, addressed the difference between Ganjar Pranowo and Joko Widodo when he entered the presidential election (Pilpres). Arief joked about the difference between Ganjar and Jokowi’s luck. Jokowi replaced Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) because, according to him, people wanted a different character from SBY. Particularly during the SBY administration, the public were shown cases of corruption which were mostly committed by Democratic cadres. “ChemistryGanjar and Jokowi exactly the same happy picture too, no We’ll see if people still want to be a Jokowi role model or not, ”Arief said in a statement to reporters on Monday (5/24). Arief believes in the problem Presidential election 2024 questioning the community’s economic recovery due to the highly destructive impact of Covid-19 on the national economy. Then the income of community households and the large number of unemployed. Arief also pointed out that the problem of public debt that accumulated and increased during Jokowi’s reign will be a burden on the national economy later. “So, in my opinion, the public wants a president who can revive the national economy and improve the household economy in the community,” Arief said. Further, Arief suspects that the public is disgusted and annoyed by state agents who use state facilities and their position to take footage in order to prepare. presidential candidate. While the results of his work were not felt by people during Covid-19 “So my prediction is that all the names of prominent people who are currently in the presidential candidate market will not be elected president in 2024 like Satrio Pancitroan at Ketoprakan stadium,” Arief said. On the other hand, Arief also replied that Ganjar, as governor of Central Java, had not been invited to participate in the activities of the chairman of the DPP. PDIP Puan Maharani in central Java. He believes this is due to internal friction within the PDIP. “Regarding Ganjar Pranowo who was not invited to the show, Puan Maharani Hmm seems to be an internal matter only. Perhaps it is also true that the PDI-P DPP wants Ganjar Pranowo to work and work, not work but also imagery, ”Arief said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos