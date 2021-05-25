India’s bet on China has failed in Ladakh. But there’s a new risk to take

Text size:

The is deadlocked on the armyde-escalationin Ladakh continues. This could turn out to be another example of China’s perfidy. India has sufficient historical experience with China’s use of the agreements to save time and deceive us. The 2018 agreement to defuse the crisis in Doklam and its subsequent military occupation of the rest of the Doklam Plateau is fresh in memory. He should have warned us of the dangers of China for India to withdraw from a tactically advantageous position in the Kailash range in Ladakh and then use delay tactics to keep India under pressure.

China’s strategic behavior can only be interpreted when one considers the military movements in Ladakh within the larger perspective of the China-US geopolitical rivalry. The Chinese ambitions which generate its geopolitical compulsions are no longer obscured. XiJinping isaffirmingthat the United States and China are now virtually equal powers and that it is only a matter of time before China overtakes America economically and, if some Chinese claims are to be believed even technologically. At the same time, China believes that Indiacan is an obstacle to its ambitions. But only if India’s partnership with the United States exploits a geographic reality steeped in the maritime domain and threatens China’s dreams of predominance at the global and regional geopolitical table.

For China, India’s geographic endowments and its increasingly deepening partnership with other maritime powers like the United States must be weakened in order to achieve its political ambitions. India contained in the subcontinent and used Pakistan as a cat’s paw. This perceived geopolitical constraint of China must form the framework for India to deal with China. But it seems that our policymakers often miss this big picture.

The Chinese bet has failed, the rescue mission counts

India’s change in strategy was finally announced when the US-India nuclear deal was signed in 2005. Previously, India had already signed an agreement for the nuclear power plant.American-Indian defense relationship, which sets the priorities for defense cooperation in matters of maritime security, humanitarian assistance / disaster relief and the fight against terrorism. This shift has been fueled by China’s strategic assertiveness which has manifested itself in increasing its military, especially maritime, capabilities and the United States’ efforts to counter it by incorporating India into their plans.

By the time the agreements were signed, it was obvious to India that coping with China’s growing national power, especially its economic clout, would require cooperative efforts with nations with common interests.

India has pursued a dual policy of attempting to simultaneously expand its cooperation with the United States and with China. Our cooperation efforts with China have delayed several decisions regarding cooperation with the United States. The challenge was to be a part of the US-led effort while maintaining the public posture of an independent player in the larger game. The pretext died in Galwan in June 2020, with trust between China and India becoming the main victim. Yet even after that, at the politico-military table, India sacrificed an important tactical military advantage and trusted China in Ladakh to follow through on its promises which were only part of a discussion but not of ‘a deal. This appears to have been a high risk bet on the part of political leaders which appears to have failed.

In any changing political landscape, nations must take bets. The general framework of India’s political arithmetic must be the quest for a multipolar world order. India can no longer delay the bets it must continue to take. The United States made fun of China during the Cold War and afterwards. With hindsight, we have seen that the bet has failed because China has succeeded in deceiving the United States and in becoming a power which is now seeking to overthrow hegemony. This is not an unusual story in international politics and strategic affairs. Bets often fail, but it’s the rescue act that ultimately counts. India bet on China and failed. The rescue act that must follow must first and foremost affect its relations with the United States and China. Depending on this fundamental decision, India must shape its relationship with others. For example, it will also mean a bet on India-Russia relations which are based on the future contours of US-Russian relations. This may be worth considering given the strategic foundations of current China-Russia and India-Russia relations.

A bet that India must risk

We must remember that strategic autonomy means that India must retain and maximize its ability to decide for itself which course it wishes to take based on its own assessment of the geopolitical landscape. Cooperation with others to defend common interests is not a loss of strategic autonomy, although it is certainly not a one-way street. It is the nature of the cooperation that makes all the difference. In most of the cooperation agreements signed by India, mutual consent for joint action is a common and essential principle.

In the strategic space, the signing of three founding agreements of LEMOA (2016), COMCASA (2018) and BECA (2020) with the United States signifies the operationalization downstream of previous political agreements andjoint statements.The Ladakh issue would certainly have had an impact on India’s decision on BECA and Quad. Similar agreements have also been signed with Japan, Australia, France and the United Kingdom. What is evident is that the deterioration of India-China relations is an integral part of signing these agreements. The JoeBiden administration wasted no time in resuscitating the Quad and expanding the scope of cooperation. The American withdrawal from Afghanistan is expected to reduce the Pakistani factor in Indo-American relations.

What needs to be firmed up are the political calculations in the context of India-China relations. One of the stories that should influence our movements with China is the political self-confidence gained from the military confrontation in Ladakh. India cannot lower its guard at the northern border, although the economic impact of the military preparation for Covid-19on will be felt in the medium and long term.

So far, Pakistan has publicly adhered to its strategy of inflicting a thousand cuts on India, to keep the country in balance. Now India has to take charge of a deep link between China and Pakistan which will adopt the same strategy to keep India in check. Bilaterally, in this game, China holds more cards than India. But what also matters in the real world is that China has more adversaries than friends. India, however, has more friends and fewer adversaries, and converting goodwill into cooperation in multiple fields is the bet India must take. While cooperation must be continued, for planning and preparations, India must be prepared for a tenuous coexistence which can lead to clashes and even conflicts.

National interest first

Sino-Pakistani acts of hostility in multi-domain spaces can take various forms owing to the possibilities of scientific and technological progress and their exploitation by human action for the purpose of mischief. India should evolve its phased actions and reactions to its annex in multiple areas. In addition to military threats, we can expect a militarization of the economy, cyber technology, technology, space, information, among others. Their exploitation techniques, both covert and overt, could be debilitating over a period of time, unlike destruction or damage over a short period. Preparations and counter actions must be designed to verify China’s goal, which is to contain India in the subcontinent.

India’s confrontation with China and Pakistan in the continental Euro-Asia space is where Russia also plays an important role. India will have to face this problem mainly on its own. It can reasonably be expected that the cooperative dynamic will be different in the field of security, in particular in the maritime, cyber and intelligence space, due to the interaction of common interests with strategic partners.

Several bets in internal affairs have been taken by the Narendra Modi government. Demonetization, article 370 and Kumbh Mela are some examples. India’s rescue efforts, if needed to remedy the failures, would be challenged by the devastating political, economic and social impact of the ongoing disease pandemic. But India’s fundamental potential to meet its development and security challenges lends itself to exploitation through calculated political risks as long as it is done by placing the interests of nations above narrow partisan political interests. . In politics, bets must be taken, but their real intentions must be to achieve the well-being of the people.

Lt Gen Prakash Menon (retd) is Director of Strategic Studies Program, Takshashila Institution, and former Military Advisor, National Security Council Secretariat. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

