Ali Zafar’s report set to blow up the JKT saga





All eyes are on lawyer Ali Zafar, appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to write a detailed report on the sugar scam, particularly in the context of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

The lawyer from Lahore, also a senator for the PTI, was to analyze the investigation into the sugar scam by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation.

The Daily Times learned from reliable sources that the Jahangir Khan Tareen group wanted Ali Zafar’s report to be made public as soon as possible.

Earlier, various federal ministers also said that since Prime Minister Imran Khan and his once close friend Jahangir Tareen had full confidence in the senator’s abilities, the report would declare who is guilty and who is innocent.

Since Senator Ali Zafar started working on the report, the FIA ​​has not made any developments in the case, which previously was on the verge of arresting the Lodhran sugar baron.

A member of the Tareen group said they hoped Ali Zafar’s report would declare Jahangir Tareen innocent.

And with the publication of such a report, the FIRs registered against Mr. Tareen would lose their meaning and would subsequently be canceled.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has repeatedly said that Ali Zafar should immediately submit the report to the Prime Minister to bring out the facts.

Sheikh Rasheed’s ministry deals with the affairs of the FIA.

Not only Jahangir Tareen, high level sugar barons like PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz are also involved in the scam.

There is a twist to the not-so-sweet scam.

Despite calls from the Tareen camp for the prompt release of the report, an aide to the prime minister and the prime minister’s office are unwilling to release the report, the Daily Times learned from sources.

The Prime Minister has been informed by some circles that if the report goes in Tareen’s favor, it will be seen as a gentle gesture to the PTI leader outside. Additionally, it would undermine the prime minister and PTI’s stance on merit and the anti-corruption narrative, and will also be seen as an NRO for JKT, the source said.

The Tareen group, however, says justice must be upheld and Ali Zafar’s report must be made public and accepted by all.

The source claims that the prime minister first confronted Tsar of responsibility Shehzad Akbar and then followed the attorney general’s advice on AZ’s report which was inclined to favor Ali Zafar’s conclusions. As clues have leaked to the anti-Tareen lobby, Mr Tareen’s opponents are trying to put a different twist to mislead the prime minister.

Sources said if the prime minister delays the report, it will undermine the report.

“The report must be written and let the logical course take its course,” said a pro-Tareen member of the Punjabi Assembly.

The government is currently in the process of settling the issue of the publication of the investigation report. If what the Tareen group claims is true, releasing the report will only embarrass the people behind it, especially the bureaucratic lobby and Shahzad Akbar, because in this case the FIR against Tareen will appear to be a campaign of victimization. . Sources said it was just to avoid any possible embarrassment that the prime minister was advised by some quarters not to make the report public.

