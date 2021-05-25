Connect with us

UK begins work on free trade deal with India, aims to double $ 33 billion in trade

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. | Photo: ANI

London: The UK has begun formal preparations for a free trade deal with India, a post-Brexit goal for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he seeks to prove the point of leaving the European Union.

Britain will conduct a 14-week consultation on the potential deal with the world’s largest democracy with the aim of starting negotiations in the fall, the International Trade Department said in a statement. The UK and India want to double trade between their two countries by 2030, up from around £ 23bn ($ 33bn) in 2019.

The Johnson government wants to strengthen economic alliances around the world in the wake of the EU divorce, which has had anegative impacton trade and degraded relations with the UK’s largest export market. In April, Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged a leap forward in the relationship, seeking better cooperation on issues such as climate change and common security threats.

A deal with India is one of the high-priority trade deals Johnson hopes to strike, withAustralia, New Zealand andUnited States. Yet the total volume of trade at stake in a UK-India deal is eclipsed by UK trade with the EU. In 2019, trade with India was equivalent to around 3% of the UK’s total trade with the EU.

The UK government has said it hopes to remove tariffs such as a 150% whiskey levy and a 125% duty on UK-made cars as part of a deal with India, as well. than to make life easier for UK service companies.

We want an agreement that pushes new frontiers in the industries of the future, said UK Secretary for International Trade Liz Truss. Bloomberg

