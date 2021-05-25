Donald Trump criticizes Biden’s administration amid new update to World communications platform | New





The former US president’s comments on Joe Biden are part of an announcement signaling an update to his social media platform. In a statement released Monday on his communications platform, the former president took shots at Joe Biden’s presidency, saying America was “being destroyed” under his watch.

Writing on his platform, From Donald J. Trump’s office, he said: “I have done very little media coverage for the American public to see how the Biden administration has been, and I was right.

“Inflation, the border crisis, our forgotten army, the war in the Middle East, all of this in the wake of Biden’s mistakes.

“Our country is being destroyed. Look, it will only get worse!

Speaking on Mr Biden’s popularity, Mr Trump added that the president was “of no interest to anyone,” citing statistics from his joint speech to Congress last month.

He claimed that “21 million fewer people” watched Mr. Biden’s speech than his four years ago.

He continued, “Plus, Biden’s ratings killed radical left-wing cable channels Fake News.

“MSNBC and CNN have dropped in the ratings.

“MSNBC doesn’t have a top 10 show of all cable news programs, and CNN doesn’t even have a top 100 show.”

He boasted: “They should have embraced and approved of ‘Trump’ – their grades would have reached new heights!”

Mr. Trump also spoke about his popularity and what Republicans thought of his political comeback.

Quoting pollster John McLaughlin, he said that “73% of all Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024 and Republican primary voters would support him 82 to 13%.”

Mr. Trump posts statements on his communications platform almost daily, replacing social media.

The former president was permanently banned from Twitter and Facebook earlier this year following the riots on Capitol Hill following his bitter 2020 election defeat.

Mr. Trump’s communications platform, which he uses as a replacement for social media, has no method for his fans to comment on his posts and only has the ability to like or share the statements. on Twitter and Facebook.

Last week, a Washington Post report found that its platform was not performing as well as it had expected.

The report says her blog posts on average were shared on Facebook “less than 2,000 times a day.”

For context, the former president was receiving millions of likes, shares and comments on every Facebook post while still authorized to use the social media network.

Taking photos on the Washington Post report, Mr Trump said the findings were “incorrectly reported.”

He said: “We haven’t launched our own social media ‘platform’ yet, but even the very basic site we have to post our statements to has received 36.7 million views in the last month alone, and we are driving more traffic to our website. now that in 2020, an election year!

“That number would be even bigger if we were still on Twitter and Facebook, but since Big Tech illegally banned me tens of millions of our supporters have stopped using these platforms because they have become ‘boring’. and nasty. ”

Speaking on the future of the tax return service, he said the website is not a “platform” and is meant to be a “temporary way of getting my thoughts and ideas known. to the public without the broadcast of Fake News ”.

He added, “It’s just a way of communicating until I decide what the future of choosing or setting up a platform is going to be.

“It will happen soon. Stay tuned!”

