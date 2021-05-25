Turkish mafia boss releases 7th scandal video





Turkish organized crime boss Sedat Peker released his seventh video in a scandalous series about government and organized crime that has 70 million viewers, according to Social Blade. But the seventh video is the most shocking, as Peker alleges the son of a former prime minister runs a cocaine smuggling ring from Venezuela to Turkey. And Peker claims there is collusion in northern Cyprus. Former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is still a major figure in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). His son, Erkan Yildirim, traveled to Venezuela to establish trafficking in January and February of this year, Peker alleged. Ships taking off from the port of Caracas stop in the Dominican Republic, where they are loaded with illicit drugs, Peker says. Peker alleges that Erkan works with Halil Falyali, a man who settled in northern Cyprus. From there, he runs money laundering and drug trafficking rings, according to Peker. Previous videos feature rape, drug trafficking, murder and assassination charges against senior Turkish officials close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Most prominent among those involved are the current Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and former Police Chief and Interior Minister Mehmet Agar, with Erdogans Berat Albayrak’s son-in-law and brother Serhat Albayrak also mentioned. . The main question Peker asks himself is why the Turkish government and his top brass have abandoned and betrayed him, and his accusations are a form of revenge. Peker, 49, expected to ignore the charges in Turkey, with the help of government officials and businessmen close to the crowd. Instead, he is currently the subject of an Interpol Red Notice and is believed to be living clandestinely in Dubai. There is no evidence that any of Pekers’ claims are true. Yildirim denied them, but they created a huge funk in Turkey around potential links between organized crime, government and business. The allegations rocked the nation: When a reporter for state agency Anadolu on Friday asked two ministers on television to comment on the allegations, he was fired within hours. Ministers were shaking in their seats, said Murat Yetkin, a political commentator. Yetkin writes that the original Justice and Development Party has lost its roots and is now rife with corruption. Why has there been no investigation, nor any real response from Erdogan? Yetkin asks. Pekers ‘brother Attila was arrested on Monday on charges made in one of Pekers’ videos, but it is the only official decision. In fact, Erdogan made only one verbal reference to the accusations: Addressing the issue after a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said that during his AK party’s 19-year rule, the government had brought peace to the country. country by attacking these criminal gangs and that that would also “thwart this dirty script.” Otherwise, he’s been eerily silent about it.

