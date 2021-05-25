After CJI Ramana quotes ‘rule of law’, Rakesh Asthana and YC Modi drop out of CBI leadership race

Two 1984 officers, YC Modi from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and Rakesh Asthana from the Gujarat cadre, are not in the running for the post of director of the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), we learn.

The two candidates, among the first for the post, were dropped after India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana cited a Supreme Court directive on the appointment of police chiefs. CJI Ramana reportedly pointed out that the Supreme Court guidelines in the Prakash Singh case of March 2019 made it clear that no officer with less than six months retirement should be appointed chief of police. We learn that CJI Ramana was quite insistent on this point.

With opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary supporting CJI Ramana’s arguments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has learned that the rule of law will be respected during the selection.

While YC Modi, who is currently the head of the National Investigation Agency, retires at the end of this month, Asthana, who currently heads the BSF, is retiring in July. Both, known for their faith in the Modi regime and having served for many years in the CBI, were believed to be the main contenders for the post.

The three choices The PM-led selection committee (CJI Ramana and Chaudhary being the other two members) on Monday included CISF chief Subodh Jaiswal, SSB DG KR Chandra and Interior Ministry Special Secretary (MHA) VSK Kaumudi. It is interesting to note that of the 109 officers whose list was given to the committee, these were the only officers with central functions who were more than six months before retirement.

While Chandra will retire in December of this year, Jaiswal is due to retire in September 2022. Kaumudi has the maximum time, with his retirement scheduled for November 30, 2022. However, Jaiswal is the most senior among the three officers and could be the natural choice for the post, if the government takes seniority into account. Having worked closely with the Center under the Research and Analysis (R&AW) wing before, Jaiswal is considered a frontrunner even though Kaumudi is the only one with prior experience working at CBI.

However, in the last two appointments to the post of director of the CBI, Alok Verma and RK Shuklathe, the government did not concern itself with the previous experience of the CBI as neither had. Sources said that the requirement of prior CBI experience is not a rule.

Sources in the IPS circle said that CJI Ramana set a new precedent in the selection of the head of the CBI. “The Prakash Singh judgment concerned the appointment of DGP of the state police. Appointments to the CBI are guided more by the Vineet Narain ruling, the CVC law and the Lokpal law. This could now spill over into IB and R&AW appointments if the government takes CJI Ramana’s point of view into account, ”said a senior security establishment official.

The heads of CBI, IB and R&AW have fixed two-year terms, but so far the condition of six months remaining before appointment has not been met.

In March 2019, a college led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said: “We are therefore clarifying… that the recommendation for appointment to the post of Director General of Police by the Union Civil Service Commission and the preparation of the panel should be based purely on the merit of officers who have a residual term of at least six months, that is, officers who have at least six months of service before retirement. “

The bench passed the order on an application filed by former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh. Singh had alleged that the Supreme Court’s July 3, 2018 directive, asking UPSC to consider only IPS officers for appointment as DGP who have two more years of service, was being misused by state governments. who ignored relevant senior officials.