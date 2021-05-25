Politics
After CJI Ramana quotes ‘rule of law’, Rakesh Asthana and YC Modi drop out of CBI leadership race
Two 1984 officers, YC Modi from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and Rakesh Asthana from the Gujarat cadre, are not in the running for the post of director of the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), we learn.
The two candidates, among the first for the post, were dropped after India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana cited a Supreme Court directive on the appointment of police chiefs. CJI Ramana reportedly pointed out that the Supreme Court guidelines in the Prakash Singh case of March 2019 made it clear that no officer with less than six months retirement should be appointed chief of police. We learn that CJI Ramana was quite insistent on this point.
With opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary supporting CJI Ramana’s arguments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has learned that the rule of law will be respected during the selection.
While YC Modi, who is currently the head of the National Investigation Agency, retires at the end of this month, Asthana, who currently heads the BSF, is retiring in July. Both, known for their faith in the Modi regime and having served for many years in the CBI, were believed to be the main contenders for the post.
The three choices The PM-led selection committee (CJI Ramana and Chaudhary being the other two members) on Monday included CISF chief Subodh Jaiswal, SSB DG KR Chandra and Interior Ministry Special Secretary (MHA) VSK Kaumudi. It is interesting to note that of the 109 officers whose list was given to the committee, these were the only officers with central functions who were more than six months before retirement.
While Chandra will retire in December of this year, Jaiswal is due to retire in September 2022. Kaumudi has the maximum time, with his retirement scheduled for November 30, 2022. However, Jaiswal is the most senior among the three officers and could be the natural choice for the post, if the government takes seniority into account. Having worked closely with the Center under the Research and Analysis (R&AW) wing before, Jaiswal is considered a frontrunner even though Kaumudi is the only one with prior experience working at CBI.
However, in the last two appointments to the post of director of the CBI, Alok Verma and RK Shuklathe, the government did not concern itself with the previous experience of the CBI as neither had. Sources said that the requirement of prior CBI experience is not a rule.
Sources in the IPS circle said that CJI Ramana set a new precedent in the selection of the head of the CBI. “The Prakash Singh judgment concerned the appointment of DGP of the state police. Appointments to the CBI are guided more by the Vineet Narain ruling, the CVC law and the Lokpal law. This could now spill over into IB and R&AW appointments if the government takes CJI Ramana’s point of view into account, ”said a senior security establishment official.
The heads of CBI, IB and R&AW have fixed two-year terms, but so far the condition of six months remaining before appointment has not been met.
In March 2019, a college led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said: “We are therefore clarifying… that the recommendation for appointment to the post of Director General of Police by the Union Civil Service Commission and the preparation of the panel should be based purely on the merit of officers who have a residual term of at least six months, that is, officers who have at least six months of service before retirement. “
The bench passed the order on an application filed by former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh. Singh had alleged that the Supreme Court’s July 3, 2018 directive, asking UPSC to consider only IPS officers for appointment as DGP who have two more years of service, was being misused by state governments. who ignored relevant senior officials.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]